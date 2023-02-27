Revitalization of Sainte-Catherine Street West and Phillips Square / Provencher_Roy

+ 7

Square, Hospital, Renovation • Montreal, Canada Architects: Provencher_Roy

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 13000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Adrien Williams

Lead Architects : Sonia Gagné

Electromechanical : BPA, Stantec

Design Team : Catherine Alexandre, Juliette Amyot , Réal Baril, Luc Beaudoin, Kahina Belhouchet, Audrey Bergeron, Guillaume Blais-Gingras, Claude Bourbeau, Sofia Bustillo , Audrey Caron, Patrick Closset, Francis Coutu, Mélanie Dupuis, Yves Gagné, Sarah Harvey, Patrick-Hugh Tiernan, Benoit Laforest, Vincent Laforest , Stéphanie Leboeuf-Hauner, Tristan Leahy , Toby Manaças, Guillaume Martel-Trudel , Philippe Mizutani, Claude Provencher, Michel Roy, Julia Tran

Structure : SDK

Landscaping : Vlan Paysages

City : Montreal

Country : Canada

Text description provided by the architects. The essence of the project was initiated by the vision to create an innovative and contemporary environment at Hôpital du Sacré-Cœur. Affiliated with the Université de Montréal, the hospital is one of the largest ultra-specialized trauma centers in Quebec. The expansion includes the Integrated Trauma Centre, a mother-child unit, the endoscopy unit, research and teaching activities in addition to clinical practice.

The abundance of natural light and views of the outdoors are pervasive throughout the building, promoting patient and user well-being. Appearing as a free-floating volume above the lower levels, the patient block distinguishes itself from the lower levels by a predominantly masonry materiality that echoes the original 1926 heritage building.

Composed of alternating vertical bands of a solid masonry wall and curtain wall, the language allows for high energy efficiency in the envelope and preserves the natural light and views from the interior spaces. The rhythmic pattern of openings in the envelope, combined with the intention to establish an optimal integration of the extension into its landscape and heritage context, takes on a resolutely contemporary form.