Shelter / BILBAO | LOPEZ

• La Plata, Argentina Architects: BILBAO | LOPEZ

Area: 23 m²

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : ACINDAR , Anacleto , CR Construcciones , FRIOSTAR , IMRA S.A. , Roca

Arquitectos Responsables : Federico Jorge Bilbao, Nicolás López

Equipo De Proyecto : Sebastián Mazzoleni

Cálculo Estructural : Roberto Scasso

City : La Plata

Country : Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. This housing module, which we baptized refuge, was a special request from a principal, owner of a field located in a rural area near the city of La Plata, which sought to have a covered space, where not only could it be protected from the wet Pampas climate in which he would find, but also to enjoy the natural environment that surrounded him.

For this reason, the proposed conditions were to have a flexible space (with the comfort and design of contemporary housing with all the demands of it), where it had to be able to use as much as a workplace in the days of the Week, as leisure and recreation for the whole family happened on the weekend. Abundant storage places and a retractable bed would be the protagonists of the interior space and give us that desired flexibility within a space of small dimensions. In relation to the environment, it was oriented in such a way that it could receive the greatest amount of sun throughout the day and the user's visuals were maximized, a large window that allows us to observe a small water mirror that is formed when the rains and in another direction, another great glazed opening that connects us directly with fruit trees specially planted for the occasion. However, we could not neglect the idea of blending the object and trying not to break the calm of the site, hence the idea of the type of construction and its materiality arose.

For it, we chose a prefabricated system which allowed us On rainy days. Once this stage is finished, the module would be raised, transported, and placed in its final place. This type of system not only expedited the entire construction process, but also allowed us great flexibility and termination options, where a black-injected metal honeycomb was chosen outside that met the thermal comfort requirements, and inside the Wooden panels were responsible for giving warmth and harmony with the environment.