Japan
Houses
Kanagawa, Japan
Shade Court House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Toshihide Kajiwara

Text description provided by the architects. On the big roof, there are various large and small openings, and we have a semi-outdoor “terrace-living” close to the around.

Shade Court House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Toshihide Kajiwara

By setting ambiguous living spaces between indoors and outdoors, you can enjoy various sunshades and shadow spaces depending on the season and time.

Shade Court House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Toshihide Kajiwara
Plan - First and second floor

It is a house where you can live while choosing a favorite place, such as reading, playing with a dog, taking a nap, and having a meal.

Shade Court House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Toshihide Kajiwara

In addition, despite obtaining the maximum area within a limited coverage rate (Japanese low), we set the building back from the road and further reduce the height of the roof to consider the surrounding environment.

Shade Court House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Toshihide Kajiwara

Shinsuke Fujii Architects
