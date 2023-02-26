Shade Court House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects

-
Architects: Shinsuke Fujii Architects
- Area : 155 m²
- Year : 2022
Photographs :Toshihide Kajiwara
Manufacturers : IOC, Panasonic, Tform, Toto
- Lead Engineer : Shinsuke Fujii
- Design Engineer : Masayo Fujii
- City : Kanagawa
- Country : Japan
Text description provided by the architects. On the big roof, there are various large and small openings, and we have a semi-outdoor “terrace-living” close to the around.
By setting ambiguous living spaces between indoors and outdoors, you can enjoy various sunshades and shadow spaces depending on the season and time.
It is a house where you can live while choosing a favorite place, such as reading, playing with a dog, taking a nap, and having a meal.
In addition, despite obtaining the maximum area within a limited coverage rate (Japanese low), we set the building back from the road and further reduce the height of the roof to consider the surrounding environment.