Shade Court House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects

Lead Engineer : Shinsuke Fujii

Design Engineer : Masayo Fujii

City : Kanagawa

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. On the big roof, there are various large and small openings, and we have a semi-outdoor “terrace-living” close to the around.

By setting ambiguous living spaces between indoors and outdoors, you can enjoy various sunshades and shadow spaces depending on the season and time.

Plan - First and second floor

It is a house where you can live while choosing a favorite place, such as reading, playing with a dog, taking a nap, and having a meal.

In addition, despite obtaining the maximum area within a limited coverage rate (Japanese low), we set the building back from the road and further reduce the height of the roof to consider the surrounding environment.