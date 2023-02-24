Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Cultural Architecture
  Egypt
  Reviving Al-Nazlah Center, Gallery and Service / Oriental Group Architects + Hamdy El-Setouhy

Reviving Al-Nazlah Center, Gallery and Service / Oriental Group Architects + Hamdy El-Setouhy

Reviving Al-Nazlah Center, Gallery and Service / Oriental Group Architects + Hamdy El-Setouhy

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Architecture, Community
Egypt
  Principal Architect : Hamdy El-Setouhy
  Project Manager : Abdel-Hameed Yehia
  Team Leader : Maha Abou-Bakr
  Design Development & Technical Drawings : Rasha Shehata, Ahmed Yousry, Eman Abou-Bakr
  Site Engineer : Mohamed Shahat
  Founder : EIECP, Egyptian Italian Environmental Cooperation Programm
  Collaborators : UNDP, Ministry of Environment
  Country : Egypt
Reviving Al-Nazlah Center, Gallery and Service / Oriental Group Architects + Hamdy El-Setouhy - Exterior Photography
© Mohad Elsharkawy

Text description provided by the architects. This intervention of reviving the Al-Nazlah area in Fayoum aims to create a pilot project in contexts of specificity. The valuable district incubates pottery workshops which have been producing special pots used for construction since Ancient Egyptian Civilization. Thus, the upgraded construction technique which enhanced the bonding material by gluing the pots together with the help of lab experiments maintained the traditional technique. Also, new forms have been introduced for roofing construction, which enabled the local community to explore a wider range of spans by introducing domes & vaults constructed by pots.

Reviving Al-Nazlah Center, Gallery and Service / Oriental Group Architects + Hamdy El-Setouhy - Exterior Photography
© Hamdy El-Setouhy, Mahmoud Kamel Hassan
Reviving Al-Nazlah Center, Gallery and Service / Oriental Group Architects + Hamdy El-Setouhy - Image 28 of 39
Study 02
Reviving Al-Nazlah Center, Gallery and Service / Oriental Group Architects + Hamdy El-Setouhy - Exterior Photography
© Mohad Elsharkawy

The project was initiated by Arch. El-Setouhy aims to indulge the local community in a participatory process that enables the locals to learn, appreciate, create, and govern their cultural products. Thus, enabling them to achieve the three pillars of sustainability for the project, social, economic, and environmental sustenance.  The project has been awarded the second prize of the Baku International Architecture Award) in 2019, Category A, with the support of the UIA (Union of International Architects) for creating a sustainable environmental development nucleus that has many positive impacts on the whole region.

Reviving Al-Nazlah Center, Gallery and Service / Oriental Group Architects + Hamdy El-Setouhy - Exterior Photography
© Hamdy El-Setouhy, Mahmoud Kamel Hassan
Reviving Al-Nazlah Center, Gallery and Service / Oriental Group Architects + Hamdy El-Setouhy - Image 25 of 39
Gallery Elevation

The project was nominated to receive the Aga-Khan Award in the last cycle of 2022. Also, it was shortlisted for the Arab Association Award for the last cycle of 2022. Several media coverages and academic field trips have drifted local and international attention to the village to explore the project's potential. The genius of the project lies in the typical pot used as a construction material. Each pot has a diameter of 25cm; the thickness of the clay material is 7 mm; and the pots have a hollow cavity.

Reviving Al-Nazlah Center, Gallery and Service / Oriental Group Architects + Hamdy El-Setouhy - Interior Photography
© Hamdy El-Setouhy, Mahmoud Kamel Hassan
Reviving Al-Nazlah Center, Gallery and Service / Oriental Group Architects + Hamdy El-Setouhy - Image 29 of 39
Study 03
Reviving Al-Nazlah Center, Gallery and Service / Oriental Group Architects + Hamdy El-Setouhy - Image 5 of 39
© Hamdy El-Setouhy, Mahmoud Kamel Hassan

The interlocking of the pots forms a continuous arch, which creates a load-bearing mechanism. The variations and repetition of the load-bearing elements create a variety of spaces and roof treatments. Climatic sustainability stems from the zero-waste process adopted in the construction technique. The Visitor witnesses a powerful environmentally friendly climatic nature in terms of adequacy of internal temperatures and its coherence with the surrounding nature.

Reviving Al-Nazlah Center, Gallery and Service / Oriental Group Architects + Hamdy El-Setouhy - Exterior Photography
© Mohad Elsharkawy
Reviving Al-Nazlah Center, Gallery and Service / Oriental Group Architects + Hamdy El-Setouhy - Exterior Photography
© Hamdy El-Setouhy, Mahmoud Kamel Hassan
Reviving Al-Nazlah Center, Gallery and Service / Oriental Group Architects + Hamdy El-Setouhy - Image 31 of 39
Foundation Details
Reviving Al-Nazlah Center, Gallery and Service / Oriental Group Architects + Hamdy El-Setouhy - Image 22 of 39
© Hamdy El-Setouhy, Mahmoud Kamel Hassan

The geometrical iterations in the construction of the roof, which created diffused sunlight radiations on the building added an important layer in the lower temperatures inside the buildings.  This manipulation of the roof results in less heat transfer into the internal spaces than the conventional R.C. and mud bricks construction modes. The project created a process of discovery of a heritage asset, the capitalization of the architect through a participatory methodology of a familiar practice of construction that was about to go extinct, in a contemporary mode that explores architectural aesthetical values and adventurous journeys in the spatial experiences of the Visitor center.

Reviving Al-Nazlah Center, Gallery and Service / Oriental Group Architects + Hamdy El-Setouhy - Exterior Photography
© Mohad Elsharkawy

Project location

Address:Faiyum Governorate, Egypt

Top #Tags