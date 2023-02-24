Submit a Project Advertise
Jackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontJackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior PhotographyJackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Table, Garden, Patio, DeckJackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenJackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture
Cổ Đông, Vietnam
  • Architects: 1+1>2 Architects
  Area :  180
  Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Trieu Chien, Son Vu
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Daikin, Dulux, Rang Dong group, Toto
  • Lead Architects : Hoang Thuc Hao
  • Design Team : Hoang Thuc Hao, Do Minh Duc, Le Dinh Hung, Duong Van Manh, Pham Hong Ngoc, Phung Ngoc Ha Ly, Nguyen Gia Phong
  • City : Cổ Đông
  • Country : Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in Trai Lang Village, Co Dong Commune, Son Tay town, with a total area of 1.7 ha, surrounded by a lake in the South and South-west. The existing site has 38 jackfruit trees, and 13 pomelo trees, which are typical of rural areas in the North of Vietnam.

Jackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien, Son Vu

The main idea: nuclear of the project is the Meditation house: a meditation space, a community space, located in the center. Residential units are spread from the center and naturally relied on feet of jackfruit and pomelo trees, making the most of shade for common yards. According to the topography, house platforms are elevated to avoid termites, and humid as well as ensure natural surface drainage. Each building is an enjoyable experience, maximizing symbiosis with local vegetation and topography.

Jackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Trieu Chien, Son Vu
Jackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 21 of 23
Diagram

The project identifies a unique form of hotel and hospitality business in which guests experience living with local farmers in a variety of housing genres: detached villas, semi-detached villas, etc. By applying the agriculture model with a vegetable garden, jackfruit tree (a local specialty) and fruit-tree garden, cage fish farming, and cattle farm, organic food products are provided daily. Service area with diversified amenities: local cuisine, swimming pool, spa, traditional herbal bath, practice meditation sharing happiness viewpoint, bungalow for artists,...promote vernacular culture, allow guests to mingle with artists’ living space and contribute to improving income and living standards of local people.  

Jackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Trieu Chien, Son Vu
Jackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien, Son Vu

The design emphasizes a sense of community inside Jackfruit village as well as easily connects with surrounding villages by experienced routes: biking, and rowing.

Jackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Table, Garden, Patio, Deck
© Trieu Chien, Son Vu
Jackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 23 of 23
Diagram
Jackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Trieu Chien, Son Vu

The buildings’ envelope in the project uses local and friendly materials: adobe bricks, a broad expanse thatched roof which creates shadow itself and controls solar radiation efficiently.  Each building has its own biological 5-chamber septic tank and wastewater filtration is placed at the end of the wind direction.

Jackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Trieu Chien, Son Vu
Jackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 22 of 23
Diagram

This project desire to create a simple, peaceful, and friendly environment for guests, evoke a new image of Vietnamese rural life and stabilize and enhance local people’s lives based on the foundation of inheriting and promoting local cultural values in the context of urban explosion and market economy. 

Jackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Trieu Chien, Son Vu
Jackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 20 of 23
Diagram

Jackfruit village - 1+1>2 Tolerant village: (1) Tolerance to nature (plants, cattle, ecosystem, etc); (2) Tolerance to fellow-creature (humans interact with each other); (3) Be tolerant of yourself (local people, guests can find themselves).

Jackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien, Son Vu

Project location

Cổ Đông, Sơn Tây, Hanoi, Vietnam

1+1>2 Architects
"Jackfruit Village Resort / 1+1>2 Architects" 24 Feb 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags