Winery Ingelheim / Böll Architekten

Architects : Stephanie Tanneberger, Theresa Citron, Kamil Malecki, Uwe Schall

Project Controlling : Hitzler Ingenieure

City : Ingelheim am Rhein

Country : Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The wine cellar, built at the beginning of the last century by a winegrowers' cooperative, becomes a central contact point for visitors to the red wine town of Ingelheim.

In addition to the tourist office, a restaurant, and a vinotheque have been set up in the listed building.

An indoor garden was created in the former wine press hall, and the wine cellars are used for events.