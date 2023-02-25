Winery Ingelheim / Böll Architekten

•
Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany
-
Architects: Böll Architekten
- Area : 4506 m²
- Year : 2019
-
Photographs :Thomas Mayer
-
Lead Architects : Achim Pfeiffer, Wojciech Trompeta, Karoline Bramsiepe, Simon Rogasch
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Architects : Stephanie Tanneberger, Theresa Citron, Kamil Malecki, Uwe Schall
- Project Controlling : Hitzler Ingenieure
- City : Ingelheim am Rhein
- Country : Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The wine cellar, built at the beginning of the last century by a winegrowers' cooperative, becomes a central contact point for visitors to the red wine town of Ingelheim.
In addition to the tourist office, a restaurant, and a vinotheque have been set up in the listed building.
An indoor garden was created in the former wine press hall, and the wine cellars are used for events.