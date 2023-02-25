Submit a Project Advertise
World
Save
Winery Ingelheim / Böll Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeWinery Ingelheim / Böll Architekten - Interior Photography, Brick, Arch, ArcadeWinery Ingelheim / Böll Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, ArchWinery Ingelheim / Böll Architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamWinery Ingelheim / Böll Architekten - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Winery, Historic Preservation
Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany
Winery Ingelheim / Böll Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Thomas Mayer

Text description provided by the architects. The wine cellar, built at the beginning of the last century by a winegrowers' cooperative, becomes a central contact point for visitors to the red wine town of Ingelheim.

Winery Ingelheim / Böll Architekten - Interior Photography, Brick, Arcade, Arch
© Thomas Mayer
Winery Ingelheim / Böll Architekten - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade
© Thomas Mayer

In addition to the tourist office, a restaurant, and a vinotheque have been set up in the listed building.

Winery Ingelheim / Böll Architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Thomas Mayer

An indoor garden was created in the former wine press hall, and the wine cellars are used for events.

Winery Ingelheim / Böll Architekten - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Thomas Mayer

Project location

Address:Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany

Böll Architekten
SteelBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryHistoric PreservationGermany

