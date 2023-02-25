Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Penthouse
  4. The Netherlands
  5. V31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio

V31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio

Save
V31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio

V31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, BeamV31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio - Interior Photography, BeamV31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio - Interior PhotographyV31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio - Interior Photography, KitchenV31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Penthouse, Detail
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: zU-studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Frans Parthesius
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  CEA, Delta Light, Frank Pouwer, pure natural stone, zU-studio
  • Lead Architects : zU-studio . Javier Zubiria & Pierre Wizman
  • General constructor : Sasha
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
V31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio - Interior Photography, Bed, Beam, Bedroom
© Frans Parthesius

Text description provided by the architects. Nº1 is an exclusive penthouse located on one of the most iconic streets in the city of Amsterdam, Vondelstraat, right next to the Vondelpark. The uniqueness of how this house has been conceived is the way space and volume have been understood on a totally new level, offering an enormous variety of spaces, sequences, and visual relations. It is an exercise to create a space that transmits serenity, calmness, and the possibility to connect on deeper levels individually or collectively.

Save this picture!
V31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Frans Parthesius

The clarity of the structure creates and organizes the space. It is a celebration of noble materials, and timeless pieces have been custom-made for the project.

Save this picture!
V31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio - Image 23 of 23
Perspective

Every single detail has been carefully designed and custom-made for this specific project, as two long low steel platforms, that are a continuation of the library, and act as long coffee/tea tables facing each other from where you can contemplate the entire space and the skylight on top of the central staircase.

Save this picture!
V31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio - Interior Photography
© Frans Parthesius

It is a jewel in the heart of the city, a very sensitive piece to be lived during day and night. The typical grey rainy Amsterdam weather becomes poetic in this house. The night is sensual, elegant, cozy, and serene, with warm indirect lighting.

Save this picture!
V31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Frans Parthesius

This home is structured on two floors that are connected by a prominent amphitheater that is facing a steel library and the skylight on top brings light to the entire space.

This central piece acts not only as a physical connector between levels, but it has been created almost as a furniture piece to sit and watch a movie, enjoy a creative brainstorming session, or a live concert with a singer performing on the stage in front of the stairs. This little volume is containing a Japanese tree.

Save this picture!
V31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Windows
© Frans Parthesius
Save this picture!
V31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Frans Parthesius

The second floor is the common living area. A big open space where elements such as the custom-made statuary marble kitchen one of the protagonists, establishes a clear dialogue with a very carefully designed fireplace.

Save this picture!
V31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Frans Parthesius
Save this picture!
V31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Frans Parthesius

The modular sofá in front of a giant wooden bench under the panoramic window is one of the new furniture pieces that are present in this space. The minimal sculptural off-white ceiling has three solid wooden beams that reveal the structural order of the roof.

Save this picture!
V31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Sofa, Windows
© Frans Parthesius

The first floor accommodates three rooms. The master bedroom is very generous in space and it is connected through a wooden beam with the bathroom, which has a very sculptural and unique marble bathtub, two showers, and a beautiful Scandinavian sauna.

Save this picture!
V31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio - Interior Photography
© Frans Parthesius

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
zU-studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingPenthouseDetailThe Netherlands
Cite: "V31 Penthouse in Amsterdam / zU-studio" 25 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996943/v31-penthouse-in-amsterdam-zu-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags