Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Ponte House / stu.dere

Ponte House / stu.dere

Save
Ponte House / stu.dere

Ponte House / stu.dere - Exterior Photography, FacadePonte House / stu.dere - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsPonte House / stu.dere - Exterior Photography, FacadePonte House / stu.dere - Exterior PhotographyPonte House / stu.dere - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Vila Meã, Portugal
  • Architects: stu.dere
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  10441 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, FLOS
  • Lead Architect : Ulisses Costa
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ponte House / stu.dere - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The “Casa Ponte” project was developed with the aim of integrating the house into the morphology of the land, with its narrow and extended configuration, and ended up dictating the volumetric of the house in the same way. The idea was to benefit from the landscape by keeping it at a high level and taking advantage of the two accesses to the site, creating a kind of bridge that the building itself crosses.

Save this picture!
Ponte House / stu.dere - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Ponte House / stu.dere - Image 39 of 42
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Ponte House / stu.dere - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

A large concrete roof rests on two boxes of light, materialized by polycarbonate, drawing the contours of the house and at the same time giving the sensation of a suspended element. With this solution, the idea was to give an intelligent response to the local mandates for sloping roofs.

Save this picture!
Ponte House / stu.dere - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Ponte House / stu.dere - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Ponte House / stu.dere - Image 42 of 42
Elevations
Save this picture!
Ponte House / stu.dere - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The exterior is characterized by flat and clean lines, embodied with concrete combined with aluminum slats and polycarbonate that allow a unique use without needing adjacent layers. The contact with the outside was oriented towards the green of the forest that can be seen in the distance, with privacy guaranteed by the height at which the house is located.

Save this picture!
Ponte House / stu.dere - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Ponte House / stu.dere - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Ivo Tavares Studio

In terms of lived experiences, the guidelines' principles were directed to the creation of spaces that were fluidly connected and that extended to the outside, merging the spaces into only one. The two coated volumes with polycarbonate receive the most intimate programs of the house, providing greater privacy, while the glazed ones welcome the social areas. As for the flooring solutions, we opted for wooden flooring in the private areas and micro cement in the social areas, thus giving continuity to the concrete slabs used outside.

Save this picture!
Ponte House / stu.dere - Exterior Photography, Glass, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Ponte House / stu.dere - Image 41 of 42
Sections
Save this picture!
Ponte House / stu.dere - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The house breathes with its large windows, capturing light and communicating directly with the gardens, giving the possibility to be inside without losing the sensorial and visual connection with the outside. The variable ceiling heights, provided by the hipped roof, were explored in the social areas of the house, in order to create hierarchies and dynamics in their lived experiences, and so this area also benefits from a large rectangular oculus on the roof that allows the light to get in and enhances the elegance of the space by creating a feeling of continuity.

Save this picture!
Ponte House / stu.dere - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
stu.dere
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Ponte House / stu.dere" [Casa Ponte / stu.dere] 24 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996893/ponte-house-stere> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags