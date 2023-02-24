Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. Vault on Vault Villa / KRDS

Vault on Vault Villa / KRDS

Save
Vault on Vault Villa / KRDS

Vault on Vault Villa / KRDS - Exterior PhotographyVault on Vault Villa / KRDS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, FacadeVault on Vault Villa / KRDS - Interior PhotographyVault on Vault Villa / KRDS - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, ArchVault on Vault Villa / KRDS - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nur, Iran
  • Design Team : Mohsen Yazdian, Mahsa Elahi, Ehsan Dehghani, Shafagh Javidi, Mohammad Safi, Zahra Azami, Sana Rastegar, Pantea Rafiey
  • Contractor : Morteza Eskandari
  • Structure : Navid Amiri
  • City : Nur
  • Country : Iran
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Vault on Vault Villa / KRDS - Exterior Photography
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Text description provided by the architects. The Vaulted Villa project is located at the end of a villa township in Royan city, which overlooks the Caspian Sea. Two goals have been pursued in the design of this project: one is an architectural aspect; an attempt to use the facilities of vaults, which the ancient architects of Iran have dealt with in abundance. The other is about harmony with the environment of this region.

Save this picture!
Vault on Vault Villa / KRDS - Exterior Photography
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
Vault on Vault Villa / KRDS - Image 28 of 28
3D Section
Save this picture!
Vault on Vault Villa / KRDS - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Arch
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Regarding the first purpose, it seems that what was possible with the facilities of the materials and construction systems of the day was done in the design and construction of this kind of structure. Today, with the advent of advanced steel and concrete structures, new possibilities have been opened for new further experimentation, adding new and creative compositions to the collection of architectural works in the vaults and domes carried out in this complex.

Save this picture!
Vault on Vault Villa / KRDS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
Vault on Vault Villa / KRDS - Image 22 of 28
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Vault on Vault Villa / KRDS - Interior Photography, Column, Handrail
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Iranian architecture is formed in two forms vaults and domes, and double-shell domes can be considered the culmination of such structures. In this project, in following the work done on the structural compositions of this kind of dome, this time, we come up with new combinations of vaults, by cutting and rotating the vaults in perpendicular directions and placing them on top of each other so that a load of each is supported by the lower arch, we achieve new combinations of arches that are original in their kind.

Save this picture!
Vault on Vault Villa / KRDS - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
Vault on Vault Villa / KRDS - Image 25 of 28
Sections B and C

In this new model, the top vault load is transferred as a point on the pole of the lower vault and is reassigned to the walls. This type of load distribution is not in the composition of the old vault and is only possible with the use of steel beams. In addition, it is visually comprehensible and understandable, so it extends architecture beyond mere aesthetic aspects.

Save this picture!
Vault on Vault Villa / KRDS - Exterior Photography, Arch, Windows
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

For the second purpose, to coordinate with the northern climate, the building is oriented to the north and south to benefit from a light and proper ventilation. The direction of air movement is from the seaside, and the opposite openings create blinds and cool the air inside. The east and west sides are closed as much as possible, and the light shadow of the movement of the sun on the vaults creates a temperature difference on the sides and, as a result, air movement around the building. The mansard roof system is used to cover the upper parts of the building, while the base walls are cement. These are the same materials that have been used abundantly in this region to deal with harsh rainy conditions.

Save this picture!
Vault on Vault Villa / KRDS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
KRDS
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIran
Cite: "Vault on Vault Villa / KRDS" 24 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996883/vault-on-vault-villa-krds> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags