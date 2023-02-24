The Collage Community / TJAD Original Design Studio

+ 20

Design Team : Xuefeng Li, Shu Qin, Jingjing Li, Jingyi Li, Xin Ding, Yuqing Wang

Client : Community Cultural Activity Center of Beizhan Street, Jing'an District, Shanghai

City : Shanghai

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. The service station beside Suzhou RiverBridge is located on the first floor of the ceramic building at the corner of Guangfu Road, and Wuzhen Road. The ceramic building is the housing of Shanghai Ceramic Corporation, which was completed in 1990. The building's curved facade faces the corner, its horizontal lines are reinforced by long horizontal Windows, and its color-gradient painted exterior and its descending shape at the northeast corner make it stand out from the usual 20th-century residential buildings. The ground floor of the building used to be hardware, auto repair, etc., which is disconnected from the daily life of residents. Entrusted by the street, we build this place into a community post station integrating fitness, reading, community activities, and volunteer services.

Colorful collage community. We proposed the design concept of creating a colorful collage community. Through a continuous white steel sheet roof, the horizontal lines and circular arcs of the building are further strengthened. At the same time, the mixed-life traces of the upper facade are unified to undertake the ground floor space. The long glass interface on the ground floor maximizes the physical barrier between the post station and the city and achieves the richness of the facade by externalizing the interior space and rich community activities.

Space scroll. The core functions are arranged along the daylighting surface, and the gym with large space demand is arranged in the north space which is relatively regular and open of the column network. The reading space with relatively flexible space requirements and the good display is arranged in a circular arc corner. The different functions are wrapped in a C-shaped colored wooden space with outward openings, and the internal activities are externalized to the urban interface through the glass surface. The interior paving extends outwards, forming an outdoor space that echoes the interior. The outdoor furniture outside the tea shop provides stopping space for passers-by. The dark green jumping room, the original wood-colored study, the light yellow service station, and the light green fitness space present a continuous vivid colorful picture at the corner.

The gap space between the different colored Spaces becomes a shared space for each function, which is presented in offwhite. Small lectures, reading parties, and other activities can be held, and the main entrance and exit of the post station can be organized accordingly.

City Furniture. Since the post station was originally the residential ground floor space of the ceramic building, and the structure of the building is framed shear wall, there are many huge columns in the ground floor space, together with the tangled sewer pipes, the whole space is crowded and cramped.

In order to break the spatial pattern dominated by the column mesh, the original space is wrapped with wooden veneer through the spatial strategy of wall, floor, and roof integration. The giant columns and pipes are built together with partition walls, alcoves, display cabinets, seat backs, etc., so that they can be digested as space partitions or part of interior furniture, thus hiding the original sturdy column network and pipes. The C-shaped space formed by continuous wood finishes divides the original regular and monotonous indoor space into interpenetrating and relatively independent functional areas. Different functional areas can "glimpse" each other through the gap space, thus creating a flexible and varied spatial experience.