World
De La Sól Work and Exhibition Space / The Lab Saigon

De La Sól Work and Exhibition Space / The Lab Saigon

De La Sól Work and Exhibition Space / The Lab Saigon - Exterior PhotographyDe La Sól Work and Exhibition Space / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamDe La Sól Work and Exhibition Space / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, TableDe La Sól Work and Exhibition Space / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, ConcreteDe La Sól Work and Exhibition Space / The Lab Saigon - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Cowork Interiors
Vietnam
  • Architects: The Lab Saigon
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Chimnon Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  B+ Furniture, District Eight Design, Zero Furniture
  • Lead Architects : Hung Le
  • Contractor : DB Plus Creative Interior
De La Sól Work and Exhibition Space / The Lab Saigon - Exterior Photography
© Chimnon Studio

Text description provided by the architects. De La Sól / Shadow is a mixed-concept space in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. A fluid intersection of exhibition halls, cafe lounge, retail displays, and client experience center of Sun Life Insurance (also the primary investor). The Lab drew inspiration from the idea of growth — both a reference to Sun Life’s brand promise and the flourishing Ho Chi Minh City — to design different volumes in the space.

De La Sól Work and Exhibition Space / The Lab Saigon - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© Chimnon Studio

The design layers new elements in view of the old. The historical villa facade stands untouched, in contrast to a new 2-story structure of steel and glass, with both structures connected by an expressive loop staircase. Bespoke rotating kinetic sculptures dot the outdoors, acting as a shading solution and a landmark — and a visual metaphor for growth.

De La Sól Work and Exhibition Space / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Chimnon Studio
De La Sól Work and Exhibition Space / The Lab Saigon - Image 32 of 32
Plan - Ground Floor
De La Sól Work and Exhibition Space / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Table
© Chimnon Studio

A captivating discovery during the design process was the old villa's structure itself.  After removing multiple paint-plaster layers outside, arch gates from the past, various brick types used in each renovation, and the building's century-old history, were all revealed. The building's history is etched into every brick, a testament to the city's cultural heritage.

De La Sól Work and Exhibition Space / The Lab Saigon - Exterior Photography, Chair, Patio
© Chimnon Studio
De La Sól Work and Exhibition Space / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Chimnon Studio

Material selection is informed by the villa. Keeping the original brickwork and wooden beams, the designers chose stainless steel for visual contrast and durability throughout Vietnam’s rainy season.

De La Sól Work and Exhibition Space / The Lab Saigon - Image 31 of 32
Plan - 1st Floor
De La Sól Work and Exhibition Space / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Beam
© Chimnon Studio

The outdoor deck, framed by the loop staircase, provides a focal point for gatherings, 

providing a multi-use lobby for the various programs at De La Sol. The staircase, in turn,

becomes a viewing deck for the different activities happening below and around it.

Project gallery

Project location

Address:244 Pasteur, Phường 6, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

