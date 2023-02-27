Opening Up / Stories of Lisbon’s Light: Natural Elements in a Minimalist Portuguese Villa

Part two of "Stories of Lisbon's Light" takes place in Cascais, a vibrant seaside resort an hour away from Lisbon, hidden on the westernmost tip of the European continent. Right on the Riviera Portuguesa, architect Bruno Novo gave his modern, minimalist touch to a holiday villa where natural light plays the leading part. Focusing on natural elements and minimal touches that open up the spaces inside and outside, the house is made with a family holiday in mind.

Watch the interview and discover the second story of FritsJurgens’ new video series, "Opening Up". For more, visit and subscribe to the FritsJurgens YouTube channel.