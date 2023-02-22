Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Letná Apartment / Markéta Bromová

Letná Apartment / Markéta Bromová

Save
Letná Apartment / Markéta Bromová

Letná Apartment / Markéta Bromová - Interior Photography, BedroomLetná Apartment / Markéta Bromová - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BeamLetná Apartment / Markéta Bromová - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Bathtub, BeamLetná Apartment / Markéta Bromová - Interior Photography, WindowsLetná Apartment / Markéta Bromová - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments, Renovation
Praha 7, Czech Republic
  • Architects: Markéta Bromová
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  97
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Veronika Raffajová
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ABB, Brother & Duck, Delta Light, Maimana, Monobrand, WATEREVOLUTION, Winckelmans, Zangra
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Letná Apartment / Markéta Bromová - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Veronika Raffajová

Text description provided by the architects. How do you create one open space out of a large multi-room apartment so that there doesn't have to be a door between rooms because the client wanted as few as possible, but you still felt like the rooms were separated? We tried to clean the whole space, to use the existing structural and technical parameters of the apartment. The reinforced concrete ceiling structure with ribs was also exposed. This gave the apartment a rawer character.

Save this picture!
Letná Apartment / Markéta Bromová - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Veronika Raffajová

The supporting theme of the concept was the choice of flooring, which was supposed to be uniform throughout the apartment, including in the bathrooms and shower spaces. One of the options was a terrazzo floor but after a static analysis, the client and I decided on a brushed concrete screed.

Save this picture!
Letná Apartment / Markéta Bromová - Interior Photography, Windows
© Veronika Raffajová
Save this picture!
Letná Apartment / Markéta Bromová - Image 20 of 20
Plan
Save this picture!
Letná Apartment / Markéta Bromová - Interior Photography
© Veronika Raffajová

The second theme of the concept is the insertion of "boxes" into the open space, so that the rooms are separated from each other, and also in this way the private part of the apartment is separated from the residential part. The inserted boxes are made of different materials and structures. The main dividing element of the space is a green scalloped box that hides a part of the kitchen with a fridge, dishwasher or built-in oven, wardrobes in the bedroom or also a closet that serves at the entrance. The client wanted as few doors as possible.

Save this picture!
Letná Apartment / Markéta Bromová - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Door
© Veronika Raffajová
Save this picture!
Letná Apartment / Markéta Bromová - Interior Photography, Sink, Bathroom
© Veronika Raffajová

At the entrance there is a small utility room and two built-in wardrobes. One is recessed in a dark panelling that goes around the corner into a library. The other is located in a green box. The central space is the kitchen with an island lined with patinated brass panels. This has a solid concrete countertop. The island's countertop surface has cleverly hidden openings for things like bio-waste sorter. The bedroom is located behind the green box. It has three entrances. The headboard uses the existing massive chimney as a divider. There is a pass-through library between the master bathroom and the bedroom.

Save this picture!
Letná Apartment / Markéta Bromová - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Veronika Raffajová

The other half of the apartment is without any divisions or partitions. There is space for a dining room with a living area. In this half of the apartment is also a small bathroom where is a toilet for visitors. The entrance to the bathroom is at the vestibule of the apartment.

Save this picture!
Letná Apartment / Markéta Bromová - Interior Photography, Windows
© Veronika Raffajová

The views that were created after most of the partitions were removed are sometimes surprising, due to the interconnection of so many materials used in the apartment.

Save this picture!
Letná Apartment / Markéta Bromová - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Veronika Raffajová

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Prague – Letná, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Markéta Bromová
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationCzech Republic

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationCzech Republic
Cite: "Letná Apartment / Markéta Bromová" 22 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996779/letna-apartment-marketa-bromova> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags