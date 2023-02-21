House in Gakuenmae / KKAA YTAA

+ 10

Designer : Kei Kitano, Takanobu Yagi

City : Nara

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. The client is a newlywed couple who both work. We aimed for a compact life, a lifestyle that allows you to feel close to nature even on busy days. The site is located in a valley, and groundwater flows directly under the site from a large reservoir upstream.

In addition to houses, rental apartments, and vacant houses are lined up to the end of the 4-meter-wide road. It is a quiet place with few people and few cars, but it lacked a sense of daily life for a young couple to live in, and the site environment was closed. My first thought was to divide the building into two halves to create a blank space. By opening each room in this direction, you can feel the light, wind, and greenery close to you.

Also, this site originally had a height difference of about 1 m from the roadside to the back of the site. In order to reduce construction costs and prevent moisture in the groundwater, the building on the roadside will be a high-floor type that matches the surrounding environment, and a parking lot will be provided underneath. Passers-by can share the light, wind, and greenery through the gaps in the raised floor while maintaining a minimum of privacy by using the height difference.

The bridge over the blank space was installed after the construction of the two buildings. I aimed for a space that is neither outside nor inside. By opening and closing the walls, there are various possibilities, such as an external space that allows the wind to escape, an internal space that can be used as a connecting corridor, and a semi-outdoor space that connects the deck and nature. Through this blank space, family life begins to connect with the city.

By inserting this blank space, I would like to create a sense of distance between the lives of people who are becoming estranged and the scenery of the residential area of ​​this city.