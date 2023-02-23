Submit a Project Advertise
Daminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA

Daminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA

Daminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDaminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeDaminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - Interior PhotographyDaminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - Exterior Photography, BeamDaminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Cultural Center
Jinan, China
  • Architects: TAOA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  5806
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Lei Tao
  • Lead Architects : Lei Tao
  • Design Team : Lei Tao, Zhen Chen, Yumuling Zhou, Zhenqiang Duan, Gen Li, Lili Xu, Tong Shi, Lang Sun, Yunyi Dai, Jiming Li, Xiangrui Meng, Zishen Liu, Renfang Man
  • Landscape : Taolei(Beijing) Architectural Design Co.,Ltd.
  • Construction : China Building Technique Group Co.,Ltd.
  • Client : Shandong Culture and Tourism Group Co.,Ltd.
  • City : Jinan
  • Country : China
Daminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lei Tao

Text description provided by the architects. It's a building renovation project. In an old traditional neighborhood, the building has been transformed from offices and a hotel into an artistic and cultural complex, opening up to the city with a simple and distinctive personality, reuniting the natural landscape of the lake and the lakeside historical and cultural district, activating and bringing new vitality to this historic city.

Daminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Lei Tao

The building is a reinforced concrete frame structure, and the floor slab adopted a prestressing system. Low floor heights and the lack of connection among floors shackle the openness and freedom that art spaces should have. From the inside out, we reorganized the building's function, creating freedom and proper variation of the interior space, thus affecting the facade and connecting with the open view of DaMing Lake.

Daminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lei Tao
Daminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - Image 22 of 42
Functional Layers
Daminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lei Tao

We separate some relatively independent and closed functions to form multiple independent "boxes", which are freely stacked, staggered, and squeezed within the framework of the six-storey space, blanking the homogeneous structural columns, and breaking the horizontal limitation of the floors.

Daminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - Interior Photography
© Lei Tao
Daminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - Image 24 of 42
Space Analysis
Daminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - Interior Photography
© Lei Tao

The blank-leaving among the "boxes" become open functions, creating a column-free public space that crosses the floor, flows freely, and grows vertically where the upper and lower floors connect. The corridor of horizontal traffic function is also integrated into the public space and interconnected. The original structural frame and floor panels were visually liberated.

Daminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - Interior Photography, Chair
© Lei Tao

To make these stacked "boxes" a whole, we wrapped the surface of the building with aluminum sheets. Echoing the interior space, punched aluminum plates with different permeability produce the transparency required, so that the wrapped "boxes" space can be perceived by pedestrians walking on the street. The aluminum plates are folded out of the corrugated shape so that they can generate enough stress on themselves without creating excess structure.

Daminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Lei Tao
Daminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - Image 30 of 42
Plan - 5th Floor
Daminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - Interior Photography, Glass, Column
© Lei Tao

The punched aluminum panels as windows of independent space, and together with the blank-leaving among the "boxes", are superimposed on the facade, forming staggered layer imprints of different sizes. At the same time, the public part has become more open.

Daminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - Exterior Photography
© Lei Tao

At night, interior lighting shines through surface holes and openings, rendering the entire building warm. Due to the staggering and continuity, the internal become both independent and mixed, forming a three-dimensional, abundant, open, and free art life experience center.

Daminghu 100 Culture & Arts Centre / TAOA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lei Tao

Project location

Address:Minghu Road, Jinan City, Shandong Province, China

