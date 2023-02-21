Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Casa FS / Weber Arquitectos

Casa FS / Weber Arquitectos

Save
Casa FS / Weber Arquitectos

Casa FS / Weber Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, GardenCasa FS / Weber Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Wood, Chair, BeamCasa FS / Weber Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, WindowsCasa FS / Weber Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, BeamCasa FS / Weber Arquitectos - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
  • Architects: Weber Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Sergio López
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  David Pompa, Klinai, Kommerling, Vitelier, unique payet
  • Lead Architect : Fernando Weber Buch
  • Design Team : Anina Schulte-Trux, Enrique Hernández González, Moisés Cortés Vite, Paola Pérez Hadad, Christian Aparicio Luna
  • Construction : Gerardo Vázquez Cisneros
  • Garden : ConceptoQ
  • City : Valle de Bravo
  • Country : Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa FS / Weber Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sergio López

Text description provided by the architects. The collection of four volumes dispersed on a plot surrounded by the Valle de Bravo forest creates a house that focuses on the use of natural materials, with an emphasis on volumes with simple and clean lines. These volumes are simple and sober, creating a timeless and enduring space. Each volume responds to a different program, articulated through the different terraces and paths that make up the project. The square shape of these volumes opens up through openings that are rhythmically repeated, following a rigorous modulation that creates views towards all directions of the property.

Save this picture!
Casa FS / Weber Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Sergio López
Save this picture!
Casa FS / Weber Arquitectos - Image 21 of 24
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
Casa FS / Weber Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Sergio López

The main feature of the design is the use of stone to surround the different volumes that are embedded in the ground. The stone is carefully selected and shaped to blend in with the natural surroundings, creating an unpretentious and harmonious connection to the surroundings. Inside, the stone takes up the spirit of the house, combining with a warm wooden structure and wooden floors, providing a sensation of contrast and balance. The structure defines the different spaces within the house, providing warmth and texture to the whole. To make the most of the surrounding views, the stone volumes are opened and staggered, creating different outdoor spaces and allowing natural light and ventilation inside. This creates a feeling of openness and connection to the outdoors, while maintaining a sense of privacy and security.

Save this picture!
Casa FS / Weber Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio López
Save this picture!
Casa FS / Weber Arquitectos - Image 23 of 24
Section
Save this picture!
Casa FS / Weber Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Sergio López

The complex is made up of a house, a private shack/studio, 2 guest cabins, and the watchman's house, in addition to having terraces placed at different points on the land, as well as a lake formed with rainwater that collects the house and the slopes of the land, which serves as storage for irrigation.

Save this picture!
Casa FS / Weber Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Sergio López
Save this picture!
Casa FS / Weber Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Sergio López

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Weber Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Casa FS / Weber Arquitectos" [Casa FS / Weber Arquitectos] 21 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996749/casa-fs-weber-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags