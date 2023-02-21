Casa FS / Weber Arquitectos

+ 19

Houses • Valle de Bravo, Mexico Architects: Weber Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Sergio López

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : David Pompa , Klinai , Kommerling , Vitelier , unique payet

Lead Architect : Fernando Weber Buch

Design Team : Anina Schulte-Trux, Enrique Hernández González, Moisés Cortés Vite, Paola Pérez Hadad, Christian Aparicio Luna

Construction : Gerardo Vázquez Cisneros

Garden : ConceptoQ

City : Valle de Bravo

Country : Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The collection of four volumes dispersed on a plot surrounded by the Valle de Bravo forest creates a house that focuses on the use of natural materials, with an emphasis on volumes with simple and clean lines. These volumes are simple and sober, creating a timeless and enduring space. Each volume responds to a different program, articulated through the different terraces and paths that make up the project. The square shape of these volumes opens up through openings that are rhythmically repeated, following a rigorous modulation that creates views towards all directions of the property.

The main feature of the design is the use of stone to surround the different volumes that are embedded in the ground. The stone is carefully selected and shaped to blend in with the natural surroundings, creating an unpretentious and harmonious connection to the surroundings. Inside, the stone takes up the spirit of the house, combining with a warm wooden structure and wooden floors, providing a sensation of contrast and balance. The structure defines the different spaces within the house, providing warmth and texture to the whole. To make the most of the surrounding views, the stone volumes are opened and staggered, creating different outdoor spaces and allowing natural light and ventilation inside. This creates a feeling of openness and connection to the outdoors, while maintaining a sense of privacy and security.

The complex is made up of a house, a private shack/studio, 2 guest cabins, and the watchman's house, in addition to having terraces placed at different points on the land, as well as a lake formed with rainwater that collects the house and the slopes of the land, which serves as storage for irrigation.