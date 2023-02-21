A-House / Klochenko Architects

+ 26

Houses • Ukraine Architects: Klochenko Architects

Area : 70 m²

Year : 2022



Structure Engineers : Maksym Kolesnikov

Contractors : Artorix

Lead Architect And Interior Designer : Klochenko Maksym

Architect And Interior Designer : Proviz Daria

Country : Ukraine

Text description provided by the architects. Task: A-house is a second house on plot . It's a place for client’s guests to stay and relax. Despite close placement of the primary house , A- House needed its private area around, but not being obviously separated from the rest of the plot. The house is designed for four people to stay. Location: The plot faces the Dnipro river bank from the east and has an entrance from the street from the west side. House is located in the south part of the plot and facing the south-east. It provides a great view to all rooms and gets some privacy from main house residents. West side of the plot is covered from the street by a line of birch trees. Some fir trees on the north side of the house also hide it from neighbors and unobviously divide the plot in 2 parts.

Impressions and values: We wanted to create a house for a small group of friends to come for the weekend and have a great experience having time inside and outdoors. It is compact and functional without unnecessary things. It has a wonderful view of the river, it is calm and warm. Planning: House plan is extended along the river bank in order to provide views from all rooms . First floor contains 3 parts : Living room with dining area on the north side , bedroom at the south , Wc and corridor between them. Middle part has a lower ceiling in order to place another bedroom above it and keep the house compact. Second floor has access by stairs and floor hatch. The space under the stairs has been used for a built-in washing machine and for storage areas. Second bedroom is different from the rest of the house . It has a bath built in near a big window , darker lighting and finish. It's a place for a romantic, relaxing evening. Living room has an access to l-shaped terrace , at the southside there is a private covered terrace with access from the bedroom.

Construction:Because of geological specialties of plot and clients wish to have a heated floor in the whole house we chose Swedish insulated slab as the foundation. House frame is constructed from prefab wood panels, which were placed together on site. Wool insulation 150 mm is placed between studs. Exterior finish is thermally modified pine planks which have different widths and painted cement board. Decoration: Exterior finish is thermally modified pine planks which have different widths and painted cement board. Its Black , nordic look strengthens the interior's warm feeling. Interior finish is simple and clean : white painted wall and white wood on ceiling .Middle part which contains stairs , Wc and corridor has a natural ash finish to make it look like a solid block which was putter inside. Upper bedroom has wood finish for walls and ceiling and microcement floor.