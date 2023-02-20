Submit a Project Advertise
World
House Hidden Among the Greenery / Engel Architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Windows

  Curated by Paula Pintos
House Hidden Among the Greenery / Engel Architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Windows
© Stijn Poelstra

In harmony with the surroundings. On a beautiful plot surrounded by tall trees, this contemporary bungalow fulfilled the dreams of the new residents. The serene environment in which the house is situated exudes a certain calmness. The main principle of the design was to let the house embrace this serenity and not overwhelm the environment in both design and materialization.

House Hidden Among the Greenery / Engel Architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Stijn Poelstra

The house consists of four volumes of different heights that are strategically placed on the plot and form a harmonious composition. The volumes, each with its own function, are positioned around a patio that forms the heart of the house. The house is positioned somewhat higher than the surrounding landscape and the plinth has been set back slightly. As a result, the house is visually detached from the landscape, and the clear lines and volumetric structure become more legible.

House Hidden Among the Greenery / Engel Architecten - Image 25 of 30
3D impression

Privacy and daylight. The surrounding greenery provides sufficient visual privacy, which was one of the main requirements of the residents. In addition to privacy, the clients also wished for abundant daylight in all the rooms. The house is designed in such a way that the living areas are highly transparent to the outside in order to bring in a green environment. Due to the dense forest that surrounds the plot, privacy is also guaranteed in these spaces. They are situated along the corridor surrounding the patio to further enhance the feeling of privacy without limiting the amount of daylight in the home.

House Hidden Among the Greenery / Engel Architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Stijn Poelstra
House Hidden Among the Greenery / Engel Architecten - Exterior Photography
© Stijn Poelstra

Tranquility and simplicity. The soft minimalist design approach is not only strongly visible on the outside, but can also be felt inside. By applying colors, materials, and textures that do not overpower each other a harmonious whole has been created that blends together perfectly. The soft colors, subtle textures, and use of natural materials give the home a pleasant and warm atmosphere.

House Hidden Among the Greenery / Engel Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Stijn Poelstra

The saying 'a tidy home makes for a tidy mind' also applies to this home. The custom-made interior is designed to the very detail and tailored to fit the needs and wishes of the clients. Sufficient cupboard space in all rooms allows the owners to keep the house visually tidy. As a result, a certain peace is felt immediately upon entering.

House Hidden Among the Greenery / Engel Architecten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Stijn Poelstra

Natural nuances/ The house is built using a light grey elongated brick. By precisely mixing two types of bricks, a subtle nuance has been created that gives the house its modern and unique appearance.

House Hidden Among the Greenery / Engel Architecten - Interior Photography, Door, Column, Beam
© Stijn Poelstra

This gray color scheme has also been applied to the rest of the exterior such as the window frames, all the aluminum work, and the architectural concrete. Together they form a single whole. By recessing the ribbon joint the horizontal linework which is clearly present in the design is accentuated and the composition is enhanced. The vertically placed wooden blinds ensure a certain balance between this interplay of lines and provide a certain sense of refinement and warmth to the predominantly sleek appearance. 

House Hidden Among the Greenery / Engel Architecten - Exterior Photography
© Stijn Poelstra

Project gallery

Engel Architecten
Brick

Cite: "House Hidden Among the Greenery / Engel Architecten" 20 Feb 2023. ArchDaily.

