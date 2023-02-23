Submit a Project Advertise
Tiny House / Weber Arquitectos

Tiny House / Weber Arquitectos

Tiny House / Weber Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, BeamTiny House / Weber Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bed, Bedroom, BeamTiny House / Weber Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Deck, PatioTiny House / Weber Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Fence, GardenTiny House / Weber Arquitectos - More Images+ 9

Houses
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
  Architects: Weber Arquitectos
  Area: 120
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Sergio López
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Aceros poltech, Artell, CASTEL, David Pompa, Interceramic, Porcelanosa Grupo, Tecnocal
  Lead Architect: Fernando Weber Buch
  Design Team: Anina Schulte-Trux, Enrique Hernández González, Moisés Cortés Vite Paola Pérez Hadad, Christian Aparicio Luna
  Construction Manager: Gerardo Vázquez Cisneros
  Program: Kitchen, living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, terrace
  City: Valle de Bravo
  Country: Mexico
Save this picture!
Tiny House / Weber Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Sergio López

Text description provided by the architects. Tiny house is conceived as a rest house, with a limited time and budget for construction, for which the work had the challenge of being carried out over a few weeks, this was possible thanks to the modulation of the design and the precast structure.

Save this picture!
Tiny House / Weber Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Deck, Patio
© Sergio López
Save this picture!
Tiny House / Weber Arquitectos - Image 12 of 14
Plan
Save this picture!
Tiny House / Weber Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Sergio López

Located in Valle de Bravo, with simple and pure architecture, the house rises from the ground on a platform supported by a metallic structure. The platform extends to form a terrace, offering panoramic views of the surrounding forest.

Save this picture!
Tiny House / Weber Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Deck
© Sergio López

Since the size of the project was limited by time/budget, they had to be used efficiently, and priority was given to the public area, therefore, having the bedroom area with the minimum measurements, but not uncomfortable. The height of the spaces was used to place bunk beds in the rooms, which were divided with an intermediate bathroom in order to give more privacy between them.

Save this picture!
Tiny House / Weber Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Beam
© Sergio López
Save this picture!
Tiny House / Weber Arquitectos - Image 13 of 14
Section
Save this picture!
Tiny House / Weber Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Sergio López

A large elongated piece of furniture that is used for storage, divides the rooms in a permeable way with the public area, giving it a greater feeling of openness, and creating the perfect transition between public and private. The Tiny's roof opens and slopes towards the view of the forest, achieving a double-height terrace, which serves as an extension of the living space, creating a transition between the interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
Tiny House / Weber Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bed, Bedroom, Beam
© Sergio López

Heat-treated wood staves, assembled together, are anchored to the metal structure to create the walls of the house. The staves are placed on both sides of the wall and are complemented with interior thermal insulation, which seals the spaces, adapting to the Valle climate. The house is contained by these staves that end at the same height to facilitate and speed up the assembly.

Save this picture!
Tiny House / Weber Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Sergio López

The large window, complemented by the floating ceiling, allows natural light to permeate every corner of the house, expanding and opening up the spaces.

The materials used make the house integrate into the environment, not compete and complement the landscape.

Save this picture!
Tiny House / Weber Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Fence, Garden
© Sergio López

Weber Arquitectos
Wood Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico

Cite: "Tiny House / Weber Arquitectos" [Casa Tiny / Weber Arquitectos] 23 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996717/tiny-house-weber-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags