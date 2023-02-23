Tiny House / Weber Arquitectos

+ 9

Houses • Valle de Bravo, Mexico Architects: Weber Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 120 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Sergio López

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Aceros poltech , Artell , CASTEL , David Pompa , Interceramic , Porcelanosa Grupo , Tecnocal

Lead Architect : Fernando Weber Buch

Design Team : Anina Schulte-Trux, Enrique Hernández González, Moisés Cortés Vite Paola Pérez Hadad, Christian Aparicio Luna

Construction Manager : Gerardo Vázquez Cisneros

Program : Kitchen, living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, terrace

City : Valle de Bravo

Country : Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Tiny house is conceived as a rest house, with a limited time and budget for construction, for which the work had the challenge of being carried out over a few weeks, this was possible thanks to the modulation of the design and the precast structure.

Located in Valle de Bravo, with simple and pure architecture, the house rises from the ground on a platform supported by a metallic structure. The platform extends to form a terrace, offering panoramic views of the surrounding forest.

Since the size of the project was limited by time/budget, they had to be used efficiently, and priority was given to the public area, therefore, having the bedroom area with the minimum measurements, but not uncomfortable. The height of the spaces was used to place bunk beds in the rooms, which were divided with an intermediate bathroom in order to give more privacy between them.

A large elongated piece of furniture that is used for storage, divides the rooms in a permeable way with the public area, giving it a greater feeling of openness, and creating the perfect transition between public and private. The Tiny's roof opens and slopes towards the view of the forest, achieving a double-height terrace, which serves as an extension of the living space, creating a transition between the interior and exterior.

Heat-treated wood staves, assembled together, are anchored to the metal structure to create the walls of the house. The staves are placed on both sides of the wall and are complemented with interior thermal insulation, which seals the spaces, adapting to the Valle climate. The house is contained by these staves that end at the same height to facilitate and speed up the assembly.

The large window, complemented by the floating ceiling, allows natural light to permeate every corner of the house, expanding and opening up the spaces.

The materials used make the house integrate into the environment, not compete and complement the landscape.