House of Circles / LAND Arquitectos

Houses • Huentelauquén, Chile Architects: LAND Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Sergio Pirrone

Lead Architects : Cristobal Valenzuela H, Angela Delorenzo, Javier Lorenzo

Construction : Diego Román / A + Arq y Construcción

Structural Design : Enzo Valladares / VPA ingeniería estructural

Lighting Design : Gonzalo Saez / SV-LIGHTING

Landscape Design : Rebeca Urrutia

MEP : Dicyp

Technical Inspection : Jose Correa / Ito Optimiza

City : Huentelauquén

Country : Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The commission was to build a second home for the grandparents of the family, the idea is to share with all their children and grandchildren at the same time, the site is located on a privileged rocky point facing the sea about 300 kilometers north of Santiago, where It could be evidenced that the Chilean desert begins, the terrain presents a gentle slope and is covered by clusters of native vegetation type creeping scrub and cacti of important ecological value that are key to preserve.

The main strategy is to recognize and locate densities of native vegetation, this is done with high-resolution orthophotography grouping the vegetation in circles of different diameters. 25 circumferences are recognized that seek to understand the value of the densities of the native vegetation of the site, these make up a plinth that proposes the pre-existence above all. On the plinth, 6 pavilions accompanied by a curved wooden pillage that protects them from the predominant south wind and that contains the inhabitants in an intermediate space, connector, and wanderer. The pavilions are structured in CNC-machined laminated wood.

The Zócalo is a result of the voids generated by the circumferences located on the site, the 6 pavilions are located in search of the main views and orientations, they are also divided by program or group of programs separated from each other but connected by the plinth and pillage of curved wood, that is to say, from the pavilion of the bedrooms one goes outside to reach the main pavilion of the common spaces of the house. Its materiality is exposed concrete with table molding.

The interior spaces sum up about 500 m2, on the other hand, the terraces and platform of the plinth are more than 600m2, this disproportion is the most precious thing about the project, covering various geographical situations that the site offers.

The central pavilion and the main bedroom rise above the sea as if they were on a ship, the rest of the bedrooms are hidden among the vegetation towards the back of the site trying to open views towards the sea. In the central pavilion, a large yellow-stained laminated wooden beam 26 meters long X 80 cm high and 18 cm thick is striking.

The pool and the hot tub seek not to appear, rather they are hidden among the vegetation and the reflection of the sea in the mirror-like pool.