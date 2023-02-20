Submit a Project Advertise
World
La Escondida Chapel / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño + Walter Flores Arquitecto

Landscape Architecture, Chapel
La Garza, Mexico
  • City : La Garza
  • Country : Mexico
La Escondida Chapel / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño + Walter Flores Arquitecto - Exterior Photography
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

Text description provided by the architects. A project of a religious nature regularly seeks an intimate spiritual connection, if it is an individual user; and in the case of a community, the functions focus on commemorating a celebration. This common operation requires creating a versatile and almost plastically simple concept; in which the leading role lies in its users and that being or image of the connection. The connection between a user towards this superior being is regularly based on vertical orientation and it is here where the layout of the project meets these objectives.

La Escondida Chapel / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño + Walter Flores Arquitecto - Image 14 of 15
Corte
La Escondida Chapel / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño + Walter Flores Arquitecto - Image 15 of 15
Corte

The chapel is an amenity to the Villas La Escondida hotel complex, located in a town called La Garza, Chiapas; an area focused mostly on agronomy. the religious project seeks to create a very direct connection with its users, based on a 500-meter pedestrian route; The main intention for the Chapel to be located at this distance lies in the experience of the journey towards the same piece. “that is in sight, but not at hand”, leaving a space for intimacy and privacy between the user and the superior being.

La Escondida Chapel / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño + Walter Flores Arquitecto - Exterior Photography
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

Maintenance in these areas may require a lot of attention, which is why the walls of the chapel separate from the ground and are barely joined by the altarpiece, they are not even joined by a tangible cover, that is, a glass dome allows passage of natural light that is degraded until it does not drastically affect the floor, which in turn absorbs this natural light, due to its dark tone with the benefit of being easy to clean and does not require treatment.

La Escondida Chapel / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño + Walter Flores Arquitecto - Image 13 of 15
Planta
La Escondida Chapel / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño + Walter Flores Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

Project gallery

Project location

Address: 30484 La Garza, Chis., Mexico

About this office
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Office
Walter Flores Arquitecto
Office

