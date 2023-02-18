Tgk Nirasaki Plant / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

+ 23

Design Team : Tomohiro Suzuki

Structural Engineering : Yoji Izumo, Ryuto Yajima, Minoru Matsubara

Mep Engineering : Takuji Iwamura, Nobuhiro Hokari, Shingo Suzuki, Tsuyoshi Sueyoshi

Industrial Facilities Engineering : Hidehiro Taga, Yoji Saita, Taisuke Aoki, Ryosuke Kawaguchi, Tomoya Sekizawa

Client : TGK Co., Ltd.

City : Nirasaki

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. In addition to being a "manufacturing factory" as a manufacturing base, the factory is also expected to be a "transmitting factory" that emphasizes the CSR and technological capabilities of the company. As a landmark in harmony with the environment of Nirasaki, this project demanded that TGK's advanced technologies be disseminated to customers in the automobile industry in local and global regions. Therefore, automation technologies that utilize IoT are used in each process to optimize quality, costs, and delivery times as a smart factory.

Save this picture! Courtesy of TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

While enjoying the mountainous landscape of Japan, we aimed to become a showroom for manufacturing, where we can experience cutting-edge manufacturing technologies that make the spaces and work styles of each site visible. The factory was born with the Trail (Michi). The site is surrounded by four symbolic mountains: Mt. Fuji, Southern Alps, Mt. Yatsugatake, and Mt.Kayagatake. The uninterrupted ridgeline that is loved by everyone creates the identity of the area. With the aim of creating a "mountain climbing space" for workers and visitors, the trail was wrapped around the outside to create a building design similar to a landscape.

Along the 400-meter-long trail, a wellness “Trail Factory” has been created with visitor viewing space for learning about the manufacturing processes, and recreation spots scattered around where the broad mountain landscape can be felt as if it were close up, for visitors to actively explore. In the rambling space of the Trail, natural ventilation openings using overhung floors have been installed, gravity ventilation is provided by the atrium around the stairs, and the users can feel the cool wind of the locality at the same time as enjoying the mountain landscape. The textures and signage scheme that create the feeling of mountain climbing also heighten the mountain atmosphere.

Save this picture! Courtesy of TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

On the wall surfaces on the Trail, there are viewing windows at the manufacturing processes and exhibits, enabling the company's history and latest technologies to be experienced. In the front garden a biotope has been created with trees and plants native to Nirasaki planted, enabling contact with the local nature via an external walking path that connects to the Trail. In this project not only were the required functions optimized but the design was also carried out consciously maximizing the attraction of the client and the attraction of the locality. With the majestic mountains as background, we hope that the new ridge line = "Trail Factory" will become a landscape feature beloved by both the employees and the local people.