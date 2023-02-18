Submit a Project Advertise
ISSN 0719-8884
Tgk Nirasaki Plant / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, FacadeTgk Nirasaki Plant / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairTgk Nirasaki Plant / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaTgk Nirasaki Plant / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Table, Bench, Deck, ChairTgk Nirasaki Plant / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - More Images+ 23

Factory
Nirasaki, Japan
  • Design Team : Tomohiro Suzuki
  • Structural Engineering : Yoji Izumo, Ryuto Yajima, Minoru Matsubara
  • Mep Engineering : Takuji Iwamura, Nobuhiro Hokari, Shingo Suzuki, Tsuyoshi Sueyoshi
  • Industrial Facilities Engineering : Hidehiro Taga, Yoji Saita, Taisuke Aoki, Ryosuke Kawaguchi, Tomoya Sekizawa
  • Client : TGK Co., Ltd.
  • City : Nirasaki
  • Country : Japan
Tgk Nirasaki Plant / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Facade
© TGK CO., LTD.

Text description provided by the architects. In addition to being a "manufacturing factory" as a manufacturing base, the factory is also expected to be a "transmitting factory" that emphasizes the CSR and technological capabilities of the company. As a landmark in harmony with the environment of Nirasaki, this project demanded that TGK's advanced technologies be disseminated to customers in the automobile industry in local and global regions. Therefore, automation technologies that utilize IoT are used in each process to optimize quality, costs, and delivery times as a smart factory.

Tgk Nirasaki Plant / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Tgk Nirasaki Plant / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 19 of 28
Trail Axonometric

While enjoying the mountainous landscape of Japan, we aimed to become a showroom for manufacturing, where we can experience cutting-edge manufacturing technologies that make the spaces and work styles of each site visible. The factory was born with the Trail (Michi). The site is surrounded by four symbolic mountains: Mt. Fuji, Southern Alps, Mt. Yatsugatake, and Mt.Kayagatake. The uninterrupted ridgeline that is loved by everyone creates the identity of the area. With the aim of creating a "mountain climbing space" for workers and visitors, the trail was wrapped around the outside to create a building design similar to a landscape.

Tgk Nirasaki Plant / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Table, Bench, Deck, Chair
© KINDAIKENCHIKU-SHA CO.,LTD.
Tgk Nirasaki Plant / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 28 of 28
Sectional Detail
Tgk Nirasaki Plant / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© KINDAIKENCHIKU-SHA CO.,LTD.

Along the 400-meter-long trail, a wellness “Trail Factory” has been created with visitor viewing space for learning about the manufacturing processes, and recreation spots scattered around where the broad mountain landscape can be felt as if it were close up, for visitors to actively explore. In the rambling space of the Trail, natural ventilation openings using overhung floors have been installed, gravity ventilation is provided by the atrium around the stairs, and the users can feel the cool wind of the locality at the same time as enjoying the mountain landscape. The textures and signage scheme that create the feeling of mountain climbing also heighten the mountain atmosphere.

Tgk Nirasaki Plant / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© KINDAIKENCHIKU-SHA CO.,LTD.
Tgk Nirasaki Plant / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 26 of 28
East Elevation
Tgk Nirasaki Plant / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Courtesy of TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

On the wall surfaces on the Trail, there are viewing windows at the manufacturing processes and exhibits, enabling the company's history and latest technologies to be experienced. In the front garden a biotope has been created with trees and plants native to Nirasaki planted, enabling contact with the local nature via an external walking path that connects to the Trail. In this project not only were the required functions optimized but the design was also carried out consciously maximizing the attraction of the client and the attraction of the locality. With the majestic mountains as background, we hope that the new ridge line = "Trail Factory" will become a landscape feature beloved by both the employees and the local people.

Tgk Nirasaki Plant / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Shin Photo Work

Project location

Address:Uenoyama, Nirasaki, Yamanashi 407-0011, Japan

TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Cite: "Tgk Nirasaki Plant / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers" 18 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. ISSN 0719-8884

