  Apartments In de Stad / dmvA

Apartments In de Stad / dmvA

Apartments In de Stad / dmvA

Apartments In de Stad / dmvA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade

Apartments
Mechelen, Belgium
  • Architects: dmvA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  856
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Sergio Pirrone
  • Lead Architects : Tom Verschueren, David Driesen
Apartments In de Stad / dmvA - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Pirrone

Text description provided by the architects. In one of the main roads to the historic center of Mechelen, dmvA designed a new building with six apartments. The project responds to the urban historic context characterized by 19th-century houses, narrow lots, and the presence of canals. For decades, developers have been struggling with the undeveloped terrain along the Sint-Katelijnestraat.

Apartments In de Stad / dmvA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Pirrone
Apartments In de Stad / dmvA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Sergio Pirrone
Apartments In de Stad / dmvA - Image 13 of 17
Plan - Ground floor

The historical surroundings, the small scale, the irregular plot, and the location next to a covered canal were often breaking points to realizing a feasible development. 'In de Stad' is a contemporary yet honest answer to the developer's request to build as many residential units as possible on a small undeveloped spot. The result is a sustainable, timeless, and small-scale infill project that subtly nestles into the historic urban fabric.

Apartments In de Stad / dmvA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Pirrone

The canal at the back of the plot determined the footprint of the project: the new volume takes the shape of the deep buildings that once were built along the canal, thus restoring the historic fabric. The building is a modest interpretation of the two historic houses with stepped gables on the other side of the street.

Apartments In de Stad / dmvA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Pirrone
Apartments In de Stad / dmvA - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Pirrone

The six NZE apartments are designed in such a way that it is comfortable to live in the middle of the city by preserving privacy, creating quality outdoor spaces, double-height rooms, panoramic views, and a semi-public outdoor space that encourages social contact. The bicycle shed along the semi-public outdoor space is conceived as a 'gallery' to stimulate social contact between the residents. It can also be used flexibly as a covered outdoor area for children to play. A passage connects the semi-public outdoor space with the street.

Apartments In de Stad / dmvA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Pirrone

Project location

Address:Mechelen, Belgium

dmvA
Cite: "Apartments In de Stad / dmvA" 17 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996645/apartments-in-de-stad-dmva> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags