World
Mengwi, Indonesia
BPE House / Bali Gedeg Builders - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Kadek adi Saputra

Text description provided by the architects. Krtajna’s design is a blend of sustainable living and nature. The house takes inspiration from the natural fall of the land and the surrounding environment, and its sloping block gracefully descends to the river. The river's rapids offer a calming and inspiring effect, with the sound of water running over the rocks varying depending on the rainfall. The open living space, high ceilings, and breathtaking views create a feeling of being immersed in nature.

BPE House / Bali Gedeg Builders - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
Courtesy of Kadek adi Saputra
BPE House / Bali Gedeg Builders - Interior Photography, Beam
Courtesy of Kadek adi Saputra
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
BPE House / Bali Gedeg Builders - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Akmal Ghifarie

The property is sustainably designed, with a focus on biophilic principles, and the permaculture gardens enhance the health of those living there. The house is powered by solar energy and has a water treatment system for pure drinking water in every room. The copper wall in the atrium deflects EMFs and symbolizes love, represented by the planet Venus. Bedrooms and offices have a breezeway to reduce the need for air conditioning and minimize energy usage. The use of highly polished concrete and recycled antique teak flooring and ceiling add to the aesthetic appeal while being functional and sustainable. The windows are crafted from aluminum in a neutral grey color to blend with the environment. The design emphasizes the beauty of nature, with no artificial colors or artwork, allowing the environment to take center stage.

BPE House / Bali Gedeg Builders - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Akmal Ghifarie
BPE House / Bali Gedeg Builders - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam
© Akmal Ghifarie

The grand entrance sets the tone for the rest of the property, which offers privacy and a connection to nature. The living area is open to the environment, while the bedrooms provide a sense of privacy and space. The upper deck features the master suite, two offices, and a roof garden, providing a true escape from the rest of the house. The kitchen includes a butler's kitchen with an open window, fostering a sense of community among staff. All rooms offer stunning views of nature. The semi-detached two-bedroom loft house with a pool and sun deck provides a source of income.

BPE House / Bali Gedeg Builders - Interior Photography, Wood
Courtesy of Kadek adi Saputra
BPE House / Bali Gedeg Builders - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Akmal Ghifarie
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
BPE House / Bali Gedeg Builders - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
Courtesy of Kadek adi Saputra

Undertaking a project of this size and scope required significant preparation, with a focus on ensuring the integrity of the waterproof structure. Supply chain issues and the management of human resources during the pandemic led to a 20-month completion time. Nevertheless, Krtajna's design offers a harmonious blend of nature and sustainable living, designed to enhance well-being and create a healthier environment.

BPE House / Bali Gedeg Builders - Interior Photography, Facade, Chair, Bathtub, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
Courtesy of Kadek adi Saputra

