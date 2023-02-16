Submit a Project Advertise
House FC / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse FC / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyHouse FC / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, HandrailHouse FC / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyHouse FC / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Vitório Ecker Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  368
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Concretar Concreto Usinado Ltda, Schwanck Esquadrias
  • Lead Architect : Vitório Ecker
  • Architecture Collaborator : Catiele Pires Martins
  • S Colaboradora : Keite Bittencourt, Cristine Barchinski Bauer
  • Structural Engineering Project : Moises Maciel Vitoretti
  • Interiorism Project : Arquiteta Lídia Maciel
  • Execution : Eng. Ricardo Lazzaretti
  • Country : Brazil
Save this picture!
House FC / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ricardo Ourique

Text description provided by the architects. Beach houses are residences aimed at leisure, rest and moments with the family. In the FC house this concept stands out through the living room, which occupies almost all ground floor, joins to the outside, not only by the back of the house, but also on the sides, integrating internal and external so that every social part of the house is something unique, barriers, stimulating socialization among the inhabitants. In addition to the fluidity of the house plant, the materiality also gives Praiano air, the apparent concrete along with solid bricks and wood, presents naturalness and durability, requiring little maintenance and giving stripped rustic style that a beach house should have.

Save this picture!
House FC / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ricardo Ourique
Save this picture!
House FC / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Image 25 of 38
Axonometric
Save this picture!
House FC / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Ricardo Ourique

For having large spans without pillars and large balances in apparent concrete, the structure had to be reinforced to avoid any type of deformation, the staircase follows the same line, initially had broken circular and cantilevered steps, but it was defined together with the interior design in building it in straight shape and concrete materiality, following the external lines of the house and providing greater security, avoiding small unpleasant vibrations and possible deformations.

Save this picture!
House FC / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ricardo Ourique
Save this picture!
House FC / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Ricardo Ourique

The pool has rectangular shape and high edge, and because of the shape of the edges, when it is in operation appears to be a cube of elevated water, something whole, marking well its volume and along with its rectangular design and aligned with the house, proportionally divides the external social space.

Save this picture!
House FC / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Ricardo Ourique
Save this picture!
House FC / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Image 36 of 38
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House FC / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Ricardo Ourique

The wooden Brises, which cover the external frames have an aesthetic function of giving unity to the volume of the openings, and at the same time function of giving privacy and thermal comfort to the inhabitants of the house. The wood used has durability and strength necessary to withstand the weather, since the house is located a few meters from the sea.

Save this picture!
House FC / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Windows
© Ricardo Ourique
Save this picture!
House FC / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Ricardo Ourique

The owner passed needs plan with some priorities, but left quite free for the architect to work the forms, volumes, materiality and concept, which resulted in something harmonious and following the initial concept, a contemporary beach house.

Save this picture!
House FC / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ricardo Ourique

