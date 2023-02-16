Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Sweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei

Sweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei

Save
Sweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei

Sweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei - Interior Photography, ColumnSweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography, FacadeSweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei - Interior Photography, Facade, ColumnSweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei - Interior Photography, Table, ChairSweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Offices, Retail
Hamamatsu, Japan
  • Clients : Shunkado Co., Ltd.
  • City : Hamamatsu
  • Country : Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa

Outsized & Authentic: SWEETS BANK is a Must-See Stop - The social media-friendly SWEETS BANK project is a mixed-use facility based on the concept of "a large living room in the city.” The site’s outsized, but carefully designed tables and chairs are intended as an expression of the Shunkado corporate slogan: "We want people to spend family time at the table with sweets." In the modern age of social media, in which a single photo can instantly capture hearts and minds, the image of the building itself becomes the medium, attracts people to regional cities, and creates memorable experiences for posting to the world.

Save this picture!
Sweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Kenta Hasegawa

Authenticity and Value - In order to meet the expectations of global visitors, we designed the tables and chairs at 13 times their actual size, pursuing both architectural design quality and form. Striving for a genuine look for the furniture was key to creating architectural value, we believed. This, in turn, would benefit both the town and the company, and maximize its appeal as an advertising medium. This resulted from discussions on how the building should contribute to the formation of the cityscape and corporate activities from a long-term perspective. The resulting compact site is a world unto itself, providing visitors with an exciting one-of-a-kind experience.

Save this picture!
Sweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Sweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei - Image 18 of 20
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Sweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Sweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei - Image 19 of 20
Plan - Roof

Outsized Furniture & Glass Boxes - The building is composed of two major elements: furniture as shelter from the rain and sun, and glass boxes that ensure comfort. The outsized table and chairs were designed to closely represent actual furniture while overcoming challenges related to structure, finish, drainage, and mechanical systems, creating a reality that enhances the city and attracts people. The glass boxes were designed abstractly and simply in detail to serve as a furniture backdrop.

Save this picture!
Sweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei - Interior Photography, Column
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Sweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa

A Large Living Room in the City - The concept of the large living room has become an iconic location where families can gather, as well as a place for welcoming guests to the area. In order to make the space easy to comprehend and familiar to first-time visitors, the tables and chairs were designed in the images of Shunkado's café, merchandise shop, and a local Hamamatsu Iwata Shinkin Bank branch. The aim was to create vitality in the city via a community-based complex that connects people.

Save this picture!
Sweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei - Interior Photography, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Sweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei - Image 20 of 20
Section
Save this picture!
Sweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Kenta Hasegawa

Media Impact - The company's social media followers grew dramatically after the facility’s official completion and opening in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also appeared in a Hamamatsu City video for inbound visitors, and in the Japanese government's social media for Taiwan.

Save this picture!
Sweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hamamatsu, Shizuoka, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nikken Sekkei
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureOfficesCommercial ArchitectureRetailJapan
Cite: "Sweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei" 16 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996568/sweets-bank-nikken-sekkei> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags