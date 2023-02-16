Sweets Bank / Nikken Sekkei

+ 15

Clients : Shunkado Co., Ltd.

City : Hamamatsu

Country : Japan

Outsized & Authentic: SWEETS BANK is a Must-See Stop - The social media-friendly SWEETS BANK project is a mixed-use facility based on the concept of "a large living room in the city.” The site’s outsized, but carefully designed tables and chairs are intended as an expression of the Shunkado corporate slogan: "We want people to spend family time at the table with sweets." In the modern age of social media, in which a single photo can instantly capture hearts and minds, the image of the building itself becomes the medium, attracts people to regional cities, and creates memorable experiences for posting to the world.

Authenticity and Value - In order to meet the expectations of global visitors, we designed the tables and chairs at 13 times their actual size, pursuing both architectural design quality and form. Striving for a genuine look for the furniture was key to creating architectural value, we believed. This, in turn, would benefit both the town and the company, and maximize its appeal as an advertising medium. This resulted from discussions on how the building should contribute to the formation of the cityscape and corporate activities from a long-term perspective. The resulting compact site is a world unto itself, providing visitors with an exciting one-of-a-kind experience.

Outsized Furniture & Glass Boxes - The building is composed of two major elements: furniture as shelter from the rain and sun, and glass boxes that ensure comfort. The outsized table and chairs were designed to closely represent actual furniture while overcoming challenges related to structure, finish, drainage, and mechanical systems, creating a reality that enhances the city and attracts people. The glass boxes were designed abstractly and simply in detail to serve as a furniture backdrop.

A Large Living Room in the City - The concept of the large living room has become an iconic location where families can gather, as well as a place for welcoming guests to the area. In order to make the space easy to comprehend and familiar to first-time visitors, the tables and chairs were designed in the images of Shunkado's café, merchandise shop, and a local Hamamatsu Iwata Shinkin Bank branch. The aim was to create vitality in the city via a community-based complex that connects people.

Media Impact - The company's social media followers grew dramatically after the facility’s official completion and opening in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also appeared in a Hamamatsu City video for inbound visitors, and in the Japanese government's social media for Taiwan.