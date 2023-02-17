Submit a Project Advertise
World
Ninth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ

Ninth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ

Ninth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ - Interior Photography, ColumnNinth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamNinth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ - Interior Photography, KitchenNinth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ - Interior Photography, KitchenNinth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Coffee Shop Interiors
Shang Hai, China
  • Architects: STUDIO FSJ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  75
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hao Chen, Simin Ding
  • Design Team : Shujun Fang, Kuang He, Simin Ding, Kaixuan Xie
  • Structure Consultant : Jiakai Xi
  • Construction : Xianrong Construction Group Co., Ltd
  • Client : The Ninth Coffee
  • City : Shang Hai
  • Country : China
Ninth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ - Interior Photography, Column
© Hao Chen

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the ground floor of Shanghai Changfeng Joy City, Ninth Coffee occupies one corner of the outdoor atrium of the shopping mall. The all-outdoor climate, the square scale of the hall, and the street neighborhood feel bring the project a special urban atmosphere. The café starts with an“anchor”: Kiosk. Like a small side pavilion in a public square of a city, it opens up in all directions. Its powerful presence catches the eyes of pedestrians coming from any direction - a center for trading and communication.

Ninth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Hao Chen
Ninth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ - Interior Photography
© Hao Chen

Contrary to the traditional café setting where the counter is placed inside the store, our proposal pushes it to the very forefront, showing the process of coffee making to the public at a close distance. Two entries surround the kiosk on either side, making it more like an island and people can stop and pass by from both sides.

Ninth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Chair
© Hao Chen
Ninth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Hao Chen

The presence and weight of the Kiosk are transmitted from the head to the interior of the store through a continuous, cave-like terrazzo structure, sculpting various functional spaces: the coffee-making area, cashier, storage, and dining area.

Ninth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ - Interior Photography, Chair
© Hao Chen
Ninth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Hao Chen

Like an excavated stone, it grows out of the interior along the original column, makes a bend near the center of the plot, and ends at the outermost corner. Through squeezing the corridor, the space cut out by the terrazzo structure creates a diagonal view contact within the regular plot line.

Ninth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Hao Chen
Ninth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Windows
© Hao Chen

In contrast to the weightiness of the stone, the rest of the façade presents an opposite lightness through the translucent glass and structural elements. Along the long façade, a leaf-shaped seating area tends to curl inwards, gently 'embracing' passers-by.

Ninth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Hao Chen
Ninth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Simin Ding

Warm cherry wood rods reduce the large scale of the façade to an intimate human scale, creating an open but cozy space. By giving up some areas within the red line and activating it, the passage feel of the mall corridor is weakened, while enhancing and encouraging the interaction inside and outside.

Ninth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Simin Ding

Project location

Address:Shanghai Changfeng Joy City, Shanghai, China

STUDIO FSJ
"Ninth Coffee Shop / STUDIO FSJ" 17 Feb 2023. ArchDaily.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hao Chen

the Ninth Coffee 上海首店 / 方书君工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

