Eldorado Tres House / o2 Architecture - Exterior Photography, GardenEldorado Tres House / o2 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsEldorado Tres House / o2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairEldorado Tres House / o2 Architecture - Interior Photography, FacadeEldorado Tres House / o2 Architecture - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Detail
Indian Wells, United States
Eldorado Tres House / o2 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Lance Gerber

Text description provided by the architects. As many Coachella Valley country clubs built around a golf lifestyle approach their sixth decade, their homeowners increasingly face a common conundrum: what to do with an existing older home--one built with long-gone sensibilities and lifestyle aspirations. This was the design challenge we faced.

Eldorado Tres House / o2 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Lance Gerber

The existing 50-year-old home had a striking circular living room but then the plan became highly segregated and inward-focused. This inward-focused segregation of space was incompatible with today's informal country club living, seamless indoor-outdoor flow, and multi-generational activities. The pool and outdoor living - located on the fairway adjacent north side - were in the home’s winter shadow and unresponsive to the southern sun and the panoramic view of Mt. Eisenhower. Still fascinated and inspired by the home’s original circular living room, we set out to demolish the existing structure and let the new design be informed by the original curving geometry.

Eldorado Tres House / o2 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Lance Gerber
Eldorado Tres House / o2 Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Lance Gerber

The Eldorado Tres home, when observed from above, consists of two back-to-back crescent moons—one facing south, welcoming the winter sun and panorama of the rugged foothills, and the other facing north onto the 17th fairway.

Eldorado Tres House / o2 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Lance Gerber
Eldorado Tres House / o2 Architecture - Image 25 of 25
Floor Plan

The planning logic of the double crescent site and floor plan is made immediately clear upon arrival into the foyer located in the void between the two crescents. From this crucial core, views open onto 4-distinct zones: to the north, the 17th fairway is viewed through a wall of glass past the family/media room; to the east is a passive palm oasis reminiscent of the distinct natural palm clusters indigenous to the canyons surrounding the Coachella Valley; the south reveals the great room and expansive window wall with the private pool and yard framing Mt. Eisenhower; finally, the west backs onto the cluster of palm trees aligning the pathway to the front entrance.

Eldorado Tres House / o2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Lance Gerber
Eldorado Tres House / o2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Sofa
© Lance Gerber

The intentionality of the long promenade leading to the entry door was galvanized by the desire to preserve a 50-year-old olive tree at the very front of the property. Majestic and peaceful in nature, the olive tree sets the tone for the journey along the curving pathway and through the monochromatic poetry of the materials until it progressively reveals the entry door beyond.

Eldorado Tres House / o2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Lance Gerber
Eldorado Tres House / o2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Lance Gerber

Passive strategies began with the home’s site design including seasonally optimizing the orientation of southern overhangs and glazing, as well as incorporating abundant cool northern glazing. Exposed terrazzo floors add thermal mass to the passive solar orientation. Cross ventilation is added by ample operable north/south windows. To these passive strategies, solar electric PV panels and battery backup help the home avoid high time-of-use utility charges.

Eldorado Tres House / o2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair
© Lance Gerber

The home was part of the Club’s Spring Home Tour and demonstrated through seamless indoor-outdoor living the ease that results from timeless site planning concepts and modern design.

Eldorado Tres House / o2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Lance Gerber

Project gallery

