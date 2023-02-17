Submit a Project Advertise
World
Mare House / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, GardenMare House / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, FacadeMare House / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, CourtyardMare House / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, WindowsMare House / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Vitório Ecker Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Gabriel Konrath
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  BTC Construtora, Bella Pietra, Concretar Concreto Usinado Ltda, Esquadrias João Schwanck, Gramoterra
  • Lead Architects : Vitório Ecker
  • Collaborator Architect : Catiele Pires Martins
  • Colaboradoras : Keite Bittencourt, Cristine Barchinski Bauer
  • Structural Engineering : Moises Maciel Vitoretti
  • Electrical Engineering : Celso Rosa Júnior
  • Landscape : Gramoterra
  • Lighting : Lucce Consultoria
  • Interiors : Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura
  • Country : Brazil
Mare House / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Gabriel Konrath

Text description provided by the architects. With minimalism as a premise, the project basically consists of three volumes of raw concrete, arranged on the ground in a hierarchical way, dividing into intimate, social /service, and fitness. The project was designed to be aesthetically harmonious and functional, the volume that houses the private part is superimposed on the volume of social/service, and displaced in order to create a contemplation deck for the sea on the second floor on the front facade and 4m wide balcony on the back facade. The fitness volume is displaced from the rest, amid vegetation, it is an exclusive use space of the owners with privacy and a vast green area in the back.

Mare House / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Gabriel Konrath
Mare House / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Image 23 of 32
Plan - Ground floor
Mare House / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows
© Gabriel Konrath
Mare House / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Gabriel Konrath

The position of the house's rooms was an equation calculated to follow the best solar orientation, plan of needs of the owner, and use of the green area of the condominium. The main rooms, the suites, and the living room were all facing the lake and sunset. The porch with an integrated external fireplace was one of the most important requests. It was located in order to be sheltered from the south wind of winter and to confer shade necessary in the summer, having the same level of the living room, and making the transition between the internal and external so that the whole house appeared to be a large balcony on hot summer days. The outdoor area is totally focused on leisure, with a 70m² pool, Parrilla space, and lawns. The materiality follows the minimalist line, practically all the external walls are in apparent concrete, only where there are openings, glass was used and, to obtain necessary privacy,  the slatted wood overlaps certain openings, which composes harmonically together with landscape design.

Mare House / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Gabriel Konrath
Mare House / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Image 27 of 32
Section - BB
Mare House / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gabriel Konrath

The living room of the house has a free span of 16m followed by a 4m swing on the balcony, to structure all this so that there was no loss in aesthetic harmony with high beams, the responsible for the structural design used pro-technology tension, where steel cables are fixed in certain positions within the structure before concreting, and during the curing of concrete are gradually stretched, so as to increase the strength of the structure. In large-area residences, the biggest challenge is to have a cozy home of functional, the goal was achieved with the choice of the best flowchart according to the constraints of the land and plan of needs of the owner.

Mare House / Vitório Ecker Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Gabriel Konrath

