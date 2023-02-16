Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Finland
  5. Villa Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter

Villa Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter

Save
Villa Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter

Villa Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter - Exterior PhotographyVilla Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter - Exterior PhotographyVilla Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Chair, WindowsVilla Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Door, ChairVilla Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Kimito, Finland
  • Architecture : Gustav Jerlvall Jeppsson, Sarita Poptani
  • City : Kimito
  • Country : Finland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Villa Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter - Exterior Photography
© Thurston Empson

Text description provided by the architects. The plot, an island located in the southwest archipelago, our inspiration derives from its precious and sensitive nature, its exposed cliffs, and its wild vegetation. Determined to lose as little as possible, the building volume is carefully divided into a series of dwellings propped on stilts along a trail, bridged together with terraces.

Save this picture!
Villa Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Thurston Empson
Save this picture!
Villa Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter - Exterior Photography
© Thurston Empson
Save this picture!
Villa Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter - Image 26 of 30
Plan - Site

Instead of blasting the beautiful archipelago cliffs, we decided to let the typography decide the levels of the house and have it follow the terrain. The buildings find the path of least resistance over and across the site, avoiding significant trees and large rocks. In this way, the building is more of a weaving wall reaching across, embracing, and drawing the landscape into itself. 

Save this picture!
Villa Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter - Image 28 of 30
Section

By doing this we also avoided internal corridors. The surrounding nature simply becomes part of the experience of living and moving through the house. In addition, it not only makes the house feel much bigger as the “corridors” are outside, but it also creates a series of outdoor terraces for all different uses and occasions. The narrow building makes the outdoors never more than a few steps away.

Save this picture!
Villa Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Thurston Empson
Save this picture!
Villa Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Thurston Empson
Save this picture!
Villa Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter - Image 27 of 30
Plan

For us, it was important to express humility towards the context through a rather modest architectural language and restrained material palette. It would be impossible to compete with the existing beauty of the island and a challenge for the large residence to blend into its surroundings successfully. Hence, using simple materials, stepping the slender buildings according to the topography, and wrapping the house around particular points on site were the means to create a site-fitted dwelling. 

Save this picture!
Villa Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter - Interior Photography
© Thurston Empson
Save this picture!
Villa Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter - Interior Photography
© Thurston Empson

We strived to relate the built form with the landscape, creating a close relationship between ecology and tectonics. The client, keen to collaborate with enthusiastic and ambitious students, found us through the university. Indeed, the four-year process was defined by a constant dialogue between us, the client, and especially the builders with whom we worked closely on structure and details. The building structure and surfaces are all wood, either pine or oak, with small brick and concrete details here and there.

Save this picture!
Villa Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Table
© Thurston Empson

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
STRA Arkitekter
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFinland
Cite: "Villa Furuholmen / STRA Arkitekter" 16 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996498/villa-furuholmen-stra-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags