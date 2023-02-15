Submit a Project Advertise
Lake House / mf+arquitetos

Lake House / mf+arquitetos

Lake House / mf+arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden
Lake House / mf+arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Beam
Lake House / mf+arquitetos - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam
Lake House / mf+arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Uberlândia, Brazil
  • Architects: mf+arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  557
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Felipe Araújo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Bertazzoni, Brastemp, Casa de Cora, Deca, Design brasil, Docol, Gorenge, InterLight, Pedras Mundial, Portobello, Roberto Almeida, Triângulo pisos
  • Architects : Filipi Oliveira, Mariana Oliveira
  • Project Team : Luis Fernando, Luis Felipe, Lucas Ferrari, Talita Faciroli, Guilherme Takahashi,Renato Ubiali, Dionésio Júnior
  • Structural Project : Sergio Azara
  • City : Uberlândia
  • Country : Brazil
Lake House / mf+arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Felipe Araújo

Text description provided by the architects. Upon entering the property, the visitor sees the pool inserted on the shores of the lake and a rectangular block of 36.5 linear meters!

Lake House / mf+arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Felipe Araújo

The subtle feeling of not touching the ground transforms the brutality of this concrete block into an elegant lightness, its proportion is entirely linked to the proportion of the human scale, and with a ceiling height of 2.60, the architecture seems to frame the surrounding nature.

Lake House / mf+arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Felipe Araújo
Lake House / mf+arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Felipe Araújo

The entrance to the house takes place on the opposite side, there you can see two more volumes covered in stone and both appear to be inserted within the concrete block, one on each side. Between them, a reflecting pool with a walkway invites you to access the house. These stone volumes house different functions: one houses the two suites and the private garden of the master suite, and the other houses the garage, laundry room, toilet, wine cellar, and kitchen.

Lake House / mf+arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Beam
© Felipe Araújo
Lake House / mf+arquitetos - Image 41 of 41
Plan
Lake House / mf+arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Felipe Araújo
Lake House / mf+arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Felipe Araújo

When crossing the walkway, the glass doors open completely and the large living room integrates with the water mirror and also with the lake! The gap open to the front and back of the land brings nature inside in a very intense way.

Lake House / mf+arquitetos - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Felipe Araújo

The living room has a smooth composition of materials: stone floor and walls, concrete ceiling, and wooden panels. This clearer and more welcoming composition of natural materials contrast with the composition of furniture textures, such as leather and linen.

Lake House / mf+arquitetos - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Felipe Araújo
Lake House / mf+arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Felipe Araújo

Light invades the interior through the rope brises, which bring beauty and dynamism to the facade, helping to provide sun protection and also privacy, when necessary. The house brings very pure lines throughout its extension, a direct connection with nature and the views, authentic materials, brutality, and softness allowing the sensations to be fully felt and appreciated!

Lake House / mf+arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Felipe Araújo

Project gallery

mf+arquitetos
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Lake House / mf+arquitetos" [Casa do Lago / mf+arquitetos] 15 Feb 2023. ArchDaily.

