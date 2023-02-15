Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Laboratory
  4. France
  5. Kremlin-Bicêtre Medical School Laboratories / PARGADE Architecte

Kremlin-Bicêtre Medical School Laboratories / PARGADE Architecte

Save
Kremlin-Bicêtre Medical School Laboratories / PARGADE Architecte

Kremlin-Bicêtre Medical School Laboratories / PARGADE Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeKremlin-Bicêtre Medical School Laboratories / PARGADE Architecte - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsKremlin-Bicêtre Medical School Laboratories / PARGADE Architecte - Interior PhotographyKremlin-Bicêtre Medical School Laboratories / PARGADE Architecte - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairKremlin-Bicêtre Medical School Laboratories / PARGADE Architecte - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Laboratory, University
Le Kremlin-Bicêtre, France
  • Architects: PARGADE Architecte
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  7100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2016
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Charly Broyez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Alucobond, Schüco
  • Lead Architect : Jean-Philippe Pargade
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kremlin-Bicêtre Medical School Laboratories / PARGADE Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Charly Broyez

Text description provided by the architects. The extension of the Faculty of Medicine, at the heart of the Kremlin-Bicêtre University Hospital site, expresses its ambition to constitute a center of excellence for French research and education, open to the city and the scientific world. Located on a dominant point, it enjoys an exceptional panoramic view of Paris and its suburbs. The shape of the building takes up the geometry of the site of implantation and creates a polyhedron whose rounded corners dialogue with the existing architecture.

Save this picture!
Kremlin-Bicêtre Medical School Laboratories / PARGADE Architecte - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Charly Broyez
Save this picture!
Kremlin-Bicêtre Medical School Laboratories / PARGADE Architecte - Interior Photography
© Charly Broyez

Particular attention is paid to the quality of life: spaces for conviviality and relaxation are grouped together in the center of each unit. The main entrance to the institute is positioned as close as possible to the existing teaching and research building and opposite the entrance to the CHU. The forecourt, laid out to create the link between the three establishments, creates a real public space, a place of conviviality and exchanges between students, researchers, and doctors.

Save this picture!
Kremlin-Bicêtre Medical School Laboratories / PARGADE Architecte - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Charly Broyez
Save this picture!
Kremlin-Bicêtre Medical School Laboratories / PARGADE Architecte - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Charly Broyez
Save this picture!
Kremlin-Bicêtre Medical School Laboratories / PARGADE Architecte - Image 17 of 21
Plan - First floor

Space. This star-shaped geometry, deduced from the shape of the site, develops the optimal façade line to illuminate six identical laboratory and office modules distributed around the periphery of the building. The remaining space at the heart of the building houses the "service" rooms. The spatial organization is compact, unitary, and economical in terms of surface and circulation. The continuity of the rooms allows the borders between sectors to varying, ensuring interchangeability between offices and laboratories and guarantees future developments.

Save this picture!
Kremlin-Bicêtre Medical School Laboratories / PARGADE Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Charly Broyez

Shape and Materials. The glass and clear polished aluminum used in the façade plays with the light and enhance the sculptural form of the building. Like a polished marble sculpture by Brancusi, the building is reflected in its curves and changes appearance depending on the light outside. Its curves echo the environment of the medical school and hospital, translating the vocabulary present on the site into a contemporary form. In perforated aluminum, the bedrock and the termination take up the organic motif of the plan. The fifth façade, the treatment of the roof, is carefully designed to ensure the quality integration of technical equipment and to preserve the view towards the distance.

Save this picture!
Kremlin-Bicêtre Medical School Laboratories / PARGADE Architecte - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Charly Broyez

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1 Rue Gabriel Péri, 94270 Le Kremlin-Bicêtre, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PARGADE Architecte
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureResearchlaboratoryEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityFrance
Cite: "Kremlin-Bicêtre Medical School Laboratories / PARGADE Architecte" 15 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996420/kremlin-bicetre-medical-school-laboratories-pargade-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags