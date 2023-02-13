Chinita House / DX Arquitectos

+ 16

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the IV Region of Chile, at beginning of the Atacama Desert, this house was designed to bring together several members of an extended family.

People of several generations and guests congregate in a space sheltered from the harsh northern wind and sun rays. From the outside, surrounded by a high palisade, this space projects onto a covered terrace and then towards the interior, maintaining at all times the view of the breaking wave of the wild Pacific sea.

We tried to gradually blur the limit between the open and closed spaces while preserving the nature of the local landscape in a large central patio. This is where the family can exponentially inhabit, tying circulations, views, and access to all the programs of the house.

The shape of the house was born from a gesture of our friend Francisca who, in one of the exploratory meetings for this design, said "I want a house that brings us together", making a circular gesture with her hand. From there was born the centripetal/centrifugal force that founds this project.

When the geometry involved in the game of the foundational circumference and secants, which seek to accommodate a necessarily orthogonal program, was revealed, the house was baptized by the design team as “La Chinita”.