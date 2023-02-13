Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Chinita House / DX Arquitectos

Chinita House / DX Arquitectos

Save
Chinita House / DX Arquitectos

Chinita House / DX Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, CoastChinita House / DX Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WindowsChinita House / DX Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeChinita House / DX Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, DeckChinita House / DX Arquitectos - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Huentelauquén, Chile
  • Architects: DX Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Pablo Blanco Barros
  • Lead Architect : Juan Jose Luzoro Vial
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Chinita House / DX Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Blanco Barros

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the IV Region of Chile, at beginning of the Atacama Desert, this house was designed to bring together several members of an extended family.

Save this picture!
Chinita House / DX Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Pablo Blanco Barros
Save this picture!
Chinita House / DX Arquitectos - Image 15 of 21
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Chinita House / DX Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Pablo Blanco Barros

People of several generations and guests congregate in a space sheltered from the harsh northern wind and sun rays.  From the outside, surrounded by a high palisade, this space projects onto a covered terrace and then towards the interior, maintaining at all times the view of the breaking wave of the wild Pacific sea.

Save this picture!
Chinita House / DX Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Pablo Blanco Barros
Save this picture!
Chinita House / DX Arquitectos - Image 19 of 21
Sections
Save this picture!
Chinita House / DX Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Pablo Blanco Barros

We tried to gradually blur the limit between the open and closed spaces while preserving the nature of the local landscape in a large central patio. This is where the family can exponentially inhabit, tying circulations, views, and access to all the programs of the house.

Save this picture!
Chinita House / DX Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pablo Blanco Barros
Save this picture!
Chinita House / DX Arquitectos - Image 17 of 21
Views
Save this picture!
Chinita House / DX Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Blanco Barros

The shape of the house was born from a gesture of our friend Francisca who, in one of the exploratory meetings for this design, said "I want a house that brings us together", making a circular gesture with her hand. From there was born the centripetal/centrifugal force that founds this project.

Save this picture!
Chinita House / DX Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pablo Blanco Barros
Save this picture!
Chinita House / DX Arquitectos - Image 20 of 21
Sections
Save this picture!
Chinita House / DX Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Pablo Blanco Barros

When the geometry involved in the game of the foundational circumference and secants, which seek to accommodate a necessarily orthogonal program, was revealed, the house was baptized by the design team as “La Chinita”.

Save this picture!
Chinita House / DX Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Pablo Blanco Barros

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
DX Arquitectos
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Chinita House / DX Arquitectos" [Casa la Chinita / DX Arquitectos] 13 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996338/chinita-house-dx-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags