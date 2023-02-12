Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Austria
  5. Music Box / heri&salli

Music Box / heri&salli

Save
Music Box / heri&salli

Music Box / heri&salli - Exterior Photography, FacadeMusic Box / heri&salli - Exterior Photography, FacadeMusic Box / heri&salli - Interior Photography, Fence, Facade, Handrail, BalconyMusic Box / heri&salli - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, HandrailMusic Box / heri&salli - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments, Office Buildings
Vienna, Austria
  • Design Team : Klaus Molterer, Rumena Trendafilova, Ulysse Zehnlé, Loris Luigi Perillo
  • Construction Planning : Nevena Marjanovic, David Florez, Stiljana Manolova
  • Model : Petros Roumanas
  • Client : ÖSW - Österreichisches Siedlungswerk
  • Mixed Used Concept : art:phalanx - agenca for culture and urbanity
  • City : Vienna
  • Country : Austria
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Music Box / heri&salli - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Paul Ott

Text description provided by the architects. n 2017, the architecture studio heri&salli/Vienna won the housing competition "Leben am Helmut-Zilk-Park" (Living at Helmut Zilk Park) in Vienna/Sonnwendviertel Ost. The winning entry was developed into the interesting and manifold project “Music Box am Arsenalsteg” together with ÖSW/Österreichisches Siedlungswerk, art: phalanx Agency for Culture and Urbanity and Landscape Architecture Carla Lo. The building was completed in 2021 and has been in operation ever since.

Save this picture!
Music Box / heri&salli - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Paul Ott

The Music Box, located nearby Vienna Main Train Station, is providing spaces for living, working, and relaxing. Vienna, being one of Europe's cultural centers, is offering a widespread network of spaces for the needs of the creatives-especially for those in the field of music. The interplay of different components and actors is generating a vivid hotspot of creativity as well as stimulating and identity–forming impulses for the entire “Sonnwendviertel” quarter.

Save this picture!
Music Box / heri&salli - Image 11 of 12
Diagram

Heterogeneous use. Based on the exceptional location in the center of the new quarter, the Music Box takes up the potential of the place itself while additionally focusing on the supraregional needs of the city of Vienna.

Save this picture!
Music Box / heri&salli - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Paul Ott
Save this picture!
Music Box / heri&salli - Image 10 of 12
Ground floor plan

161 serviced apartments (free of commission, furnished apartments, optionally with individually bookable services) provide - with a booking period of 6 months to 2 years, in combination with fitness and wellness offers - a perfect temporary home

Save this picture!
Music Box / heri&salli - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Paul Ott
Save this picture!
Music Box / heri&salli - Interior Photography, Fence, Facade, Handrail, Balcony
© Paul Ott

In addition to the apartments, with generously integrated open spaces that can be reached from every floor, the publicly oriented first-floor zone offers services, information, and a concierge, as well as a cafeteria with a guest garden and an adjoining Creative lab / Event space. The consumption-free, partly stepped zones with participation potential for open-air theatre, summer cinema, readings or concerts offer synergies in the open space and form a flowing transition to the public realm with the surrounding squares and lounge areas. The soundproofed basement allows for a variety of uses: In particular, rehearsal rooms of various sizes, and dance and movement areas.

Save this picture!
Music Box / heri&salli - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Paul Ott
Save this picture!
Music Box / heri&salli - Exterior Photography
© Paul Ott

Architecture results in a wide range scope of actions. 

Save this picture!
Music Box / heri&salli - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Balcony
© Paul Ott

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vienna, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
heri&salli
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsOfficesOffice buildingsAustria
Cite: "Music Box / heri&salli" 12 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996336/music-box-heri-and-salli> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags