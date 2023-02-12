Music Box / heri&salli

+ 7

Design Team : Klaus Molterer, Rumena Trendafilova, Ulysse Zehnlé, Loris Luigi Perillo

Construction Planning : Nevena Marjanovic, David Florez, Stiljana Manolova

Model : Petros Roumanas

Client : ÖSW - Österreichisches Siedlungswerk

Mixed Used Concept : art:phalanx - agenca for culture and urbanity

City : Vienna

Country : Austria

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. n 2017, the architecture studio heri&salli/Vienna won the housing competition "Leben am Helmut-Zilk-Park" (Living at Helmut Zilk Park) in Vienna/Sonnwendviertel Ost. The winning entry was developed into the interesting and manifold project “Music Box am Arsenalsteg” together with ÖSW/Österreichisches Siedlungswerk, art: phalanx Agency for Culture and Urbanity and Landscape Architecture Carla Lo. The building was completed in 2021 and has been in operation ever since.

The Music Box, located nearby Vienna Main Train Station, is providing spaces for living, working, and relaxing. Vienna, being one of Europe's cultural centers, is offering a widespread network of spaces for the needs of the creatives-especially for those in the field of music. The interplay of different components and actors is generating a vivid hotspot of creativity as well as stimulating and identity–forming impulses for the entire “Sonnwendviertel” quarter.

Heterogeneous use. Based on the exceptional location in the center of the new quarter, the Music Box takes up the potential of the place itself while additionally focusing on the supraregional needs of the city of Vienna.

161 serviced apartments (free of commission, furnished apartments, optionally with individually bookable services) provide - with a booking period of 6 months to 2 years, in combination with fitness and wellness offers - a perfect temporary home

In addition to the apartments, with generously integrated open spaces that can be reached from every floor, the publicly oriented first-floor zone offers services, information, and a concierge, as well as a cafeteria with a guest garden and an adjoining Creative lab / Event space. The consumption-free, partly stepped zones with participation potential for open-air theatre, summer cinema, readings or concerts offer synergies in the open space and form a flowing transition to the public realm with the surrounding squares and lounge areas. The soundproofed basement allows for a variety of uses: In particular, rehearsal rooms of various sizes, and dance and movement areas.

Architecture results in a wide range scope of actions.