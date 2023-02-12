Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Fops House / Modunita architects sa

Fops House / Modunita architects sa

Save
Fops House / Modunita architects sa

Fops House / Modunita architects sa - Exterior PhotographyFops House / Modunita architects sa - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeFops House / Modunita architects sa - Exterior PhotographyFops House / Modunita architects sa - Interior Photography, Living Room, DeckFops House / Modunita architects sa - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Val Müstair, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fops House / Modunita architects sa - Exterior Photography
© Pinggera Martin

Text description provided by the architects. The new building is two independent parts of the building. The main or residential building has a length of 17.04m. The other part, where a garage is planned, measures 6.36m x 6.24m. The buildings are separated from each other, and each is accessible only from the outside, and only the residential part is heated.

Save this picture!
Fops House / Modunita architects sa - Exterior Photography, Deck, Handrail
© Pinggera Martin

Following the quote by Kjetill Thorsen of Snohetta "Architecture is mostly built landscape", we also believe that architecture and topography should not be seen as separate from each other, but should merge into each other.

Save this picture!
Fops House / Modunita architects sa - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Pinggera Martin
Save this picture!
Fops House / Modunita architects sa - Exterior Photography
© Pinggera Martin

The flat, elongated building, which extends on one level, allows a gentle insertion into the hilly topography. Moreover, the horizontality or the restriction to a low building height should not affect the quality of life in the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Fops House / Modunita architects sa - Image 21 of 27
Plan - Ground floor

A building that consists almost entirely of windows can be modestly integrated into the surrounding landscape. The open glass facade, which is partially visible from the street "via da Lü", creates a dissolution of spatial boundaries and brings about a fusion of nature and building, a fusion of interior and exterior (space). Contrary to the fear that the new building would appear imposing, we are convinced that it is precisely the aspect of transparency that gives the building lightness.

Save this picture!
Fops House / Modunita architects sa - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Pinggera Martin
Save this picture!
Fops House / Modunita architects sa - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Deck, Patio
© Pinggera Martin

A multi-story residential building would have exactly the opposite effect here and would be a greater disruptive factor for nature and people. The opening to the southwest through the window facade and the closing to the rear through a light band ensures sufficient privacy not only for the building owner but also for the entire neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Fops House / Modunita architects sa - Interior Photography, Living Room, Deck
© Pinggera Martin

The greening of the flat roof is intended to give back to nature what has been taken away from it in terms of (green) space. Moreover, the intervention could hardly be perceived from a bird's eye view.

Save this picture!
Fops House / Modunita architects sa - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Pinggera Martin

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Modunita architects sa
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
Cite: "Fops House / Modunita architects sa" 12 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996264/fops-house-modunita-architects-sa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags