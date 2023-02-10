Submit a Project Advertise
World
Sawasae Bunisari House / BASIO

Sawasae Bunisari House / BASIO

Sawasae Bunisari House / BASIO - Exterior Photography, Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Shower, Bedroom, Windows, Facade, Deck, Courtyard

  • Architects: BASIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Bayu Ariyanto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Buchtal, Jotun, Toto, Woodlam Indonesia
  • Principal Designer : Bayu Ariyanto
  • Architecture & Interior Design : Rizki Nurkarim, Mirza Annisa, Andi Maulana
  • Structure Engineer : Handiyanto Dwikarya
  • Contractor : Concorde Studio
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Villa
  • Country : Indonesia
Sawasae Bunisari House / BASIO - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Bayu Ariyanto

Text description provided by the architects. Sawasae Bunisari is a residential building project for a private client, located in Cijambe, Bandung. The building takes the form of a villa or vacation house, located on the client’s family-owned land.

Sawasae Bunisari House / BASIO - Exterior Photography, Deck, Handrail
© Bayu Ariyanto
Sawasae Bunisari House / BASIO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Deck, Courtyard
© Bayu Ariyanto

The villa is situated on a landscape with uneven contour and adapted around it. To maximize the field of view from the indoor areas, the buildings are split into two and constructed in a V-shape, with full height glass walls overlooking the rice fields around the area to allow a good amount of natural light to go in. Interior for the indoor areas are made out of concrete and wood. The interior features a bed, living room, kitchen, and bathrooms. In the outdoor area between the buildings is a communal space, with a table to gather around on.

Sawasae Bunisari House / BASIO - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Bayu Ariyanto
Sawasae Bunisari House / BASIO - Image 23 of 27
Plan
Sawasae Bunisari House / BASIO - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Bayu Ariyanto
Sawasae Bunisari House / BASIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Bayu Ariyanto

The roof of the villa is designed to be a garden, making the building blend with its surroundings. Flooring for the outdoor area is made from wood and the surrounding walls are made from stones, emphasizing the harmony between the villa and nature. In the upper garden and lower outdoor area, a number of trees are also planted.

Sawasae Bunisari House / BASIO - Interior Photography
© Bayu Ariyanto
Sawasae Bunisari House / BASIO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Bayu Ariyanto

The villa also features a pool, which is placed at the edge with a wide deck, adding the impression of a private resort while also allowing for a full view of nature. Overall, the villa is designed for the residents or visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of what surrounds them.

Sawasae Bunisari House / BASIO - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest, Garden
© Bayu Ariyanto

Cite: "Sawasae Bunisari House / BASIO" 10 Feb 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags