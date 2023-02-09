Charred Barn / MaMo Architects

+ 18

Project Team : Matthew Moger, Natasha Coyle, Jenni Wilga

Program / Use / Building Function : Single-family residence

City : West Chester

Country : United States

Text description provided by the architects. Inspiration for the CHARRED barn was found amidst the familiar barn shapes covering the local landscape in the rolling hills of West Chester, Pennsylvania. The structures are functional, contextually appropriate, and true to the task in their conception. Employing an ICF exterior shell and LiteDeck flooring system, these traditional forms began to step into a modern-day landscape. Utilizing passive venting, the thermal mass of the concrete, thoughtful building orientation, PV panels, and sustainable interior and exterior finishes, the familiar forms began to take on unfamiliar characteristics. The exterior cladding furthered the dialogue between the familiar and the unexpected by pairing corrugated metal with concrete, steel, charred wood, and reclaimed timbers.

The construction methods' impact on the interior spaces allowed an opportunity to highlight not only the surrounding landscape but also the weight and texture of the construction. The ICF (insulated concrete formwork) exterior shell and concrete floor created a contiguous shell that liberated the facade to be pushed, pulled, and carved away, much like a child playing with a milk carton—cutting away parts and joining them back together. Special moments created in the recesses and cantilevers are made possible only by the construction method. Exposed concrete floors softened by the juxtaposition of raked and reclaimed wood textures create warm, but durable spaces throughout the interior.

An expected challenge came in trying to find a local contractor who could construct this special home. Our investigation lead to a young contractor whose business focused on pouring parking garages. His working knowledge helped to better inform the building design. Essentially creating a concrete parking garage in the shape of a barn.

MaMo’s design goals and core values are rooted in more sustainably focused building construction by using current building science practices while incorporating commercial, industrial, and residential typologies to create warm, modern, and durable spaces. MaMo works with local artisans to create spaces that encourage tension between the GRIT of building systems and the understated value of naturally refined and hand-crafted materials. MaMo strives to provide an alternative design solution to the antiquated building practices today to create ubiquitous center-hall colonial homes that proliferate the local landscape.