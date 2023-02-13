Renovation of the Diejiao Ancient Street / Atelier cnS LT Architects

+ 27

Design Team : Jiameng Zou , Lei Du, Wanjun Jiang, Dihong Xian, Lingling Liang, Zhongtian Xu, Xinyu Zhao, Xinyi Zhang, Jiangrui Chen (Internship)

Engineering : Atelier cnS-S&C DESIGN / Zaiheng Zhong ,Jianqiang Tao, Xifeng Li, Xiaoqiang Deng, Maoye Chen, Yuqiang Qiu, Xiaomin Sun, Songyong Zhuo, Guangming Li, Zirui Lin, Xingsong Chen

Landscape Design : Guangzhou Puyue Environmental Art Co., Ltd / Zheng Huang, Jialin Huang, Jianqiu Xie, Shanbin Dai, Qingxia Ye, Jiawen Chen, Xiuying Huang

Consultant : Tao Xu

Clients : Guicheng Street Office, Nanhai District, Foshan City

City : Fo Shan

Country : China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Diejiao, also known as Shuangxi, has a history of nearly 1,000 years. It was first established in 1101 AD and was formed by water. It is part of the alluvial plains of Xijiang and Beijiang. The traditional cultural activities in the marketplace, which have been going on for thousands of years, are especially valuable under the modern model of rapid consumption. At the same time, there are rich traditional folk activities, such as dragon boat, martial arts lion club, and Cantonese opera, whose own cultural characteristics are very distinct. “Dragon boat drift” is a must-see point of the dragon boat festival every year, people crowded with narrow lanes, waiting for a moment when the dragon boat sharp turn.

The current situation - The current situation of the site has many problems, such as environmental waste, dilapidated buildings, and so on. Most of the current buildings are 1-2-story brick-and-wood residential buildings, part of which are modern multi-story brick-and-concrete residential buildings. Due to years of neglect, the vast majority of dangerous buildings. Some residents built their own simple steel structures, illegal expansion, and so on. Coupled with the village-level industrial zone modern factory building disorderly development, resulting in the destruction of the original texture of the village.

Reorientation - Community co-construction-oriented cultural and commercial experience area. Despite the chaotic urbanization of modern times, the residents of the marketplace still cling to it, and the city's activity never ceases. The city's dense urban smoke infects everyone who passes by, it is also where the prosperity of the old street lies. Therefore, the goal of the renovation must be to strike a balance between the indigenous inhabitants, modern commercial activities, and the preservation and dissemination of local traditional culture. Therefore, we propose a“Community co-construction-oriented cultural and commercial experience area”, including“Public participation”, “Commercial vitality”, and “Cultural revival” three aspects of the content.

Public participation - The preservation of a large number of aborigines and their residential buildings in the planning area also means the preservation of the original vitality of diekau, and the participation of Aborigines in the design and renovation decisions, in the process of village renewal, it also meets the needs of residents' life and business. In the process of the project reconstruction, the full-enclosed construction method is not adopted. The aborigines can lead a normal life while construction safety is ensured.

Commercial vitality - The reformed district must-have commercial vitality, the modern experience commercial form coexists with the traditional commercial form. We have kept the traditional shops in the jiekau market, such as handicrafts, century-old pharmacies, quilt shops, handmade sweater shops, etc. . At the same time, the introduction of new forms of business, such as modern food and beverage, characteristic retail, characteristic home-stay accommodation, etc., stimulate local forms of business, enhance community cohesion, and realize the organic renewal of DIAOJIAO community.

Cultural revival - Diejiao has a distinctive cultural heritage, including the first lunar temple fair and the dragon boat race in May. This intangible cultural heritage needs to be protected and managed. In the planning and design, many cultural-related architectural spaces are set up, the existing“Shuangxi teahouse”, “Tujia Hall”, “Lishantang”, “Shuntaidaya” and other traditional buildings with cultural heritage significance were renovated and rebuilt. At the same time, we do not only seek to repair the ancient, through the implantation of modern architectural types, a modern, traditional, new, and old combination of three different methods for integration, to create a multi-block for modern people, thus, it can realize the benign growth and organic renewal of the building itself in the Diejiao area.

We have been committed to the multi-dimensional practice of organic renewal, in the local culture, business development, and spatial transformation to find a dynamic balance. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to the renovation of the DIEKAU market phase I. Instead, the project focuses on indigenous ecology, local cultural conservation and management, as well as the integration of contemporary aesthetics.