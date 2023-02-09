Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Svinninge Cabin / Lowén Widman Arkitekter

Svinninge, Sweden
  • Architects: Lowén Widman Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Erik Levander
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Ekonomistål, Fönsterspecialisten, KL-Panel
  • Construction Engineer : ZIZAH
Svinninge Cabin / Lowén Widman Arkitekter
© Erik Levander

Text description provided by the architects. General description. The house is based on the idea of a classic Swedish house with a solid foundation in natural local stone, a wooden frame, and wooden facade, simple gable roof with a visible gable motif. The building should be read as a contemporary interpretation of a traditional house placed on a magical forest hill.

Svinninge Cabin / Lowén Widman Arkitekter
© Erik Levander

Plot. As the plot has certain limiting dimensions and relatively complex ground conditions, the sketch process based on this has sought to find the best location and at the same time utilize these conditions to give the house and the plot their character. The building is designed based on direction and solar conditions, but also with care to preserve as much as possible the natural site qualities that the site has today with the visible mountain, the stately pines, and the untouched forest slope.

Svinninge Cabin / Lowén Widman Arkitekter
© Erik Levander
Plans
Plans

Through the proposed placement, as much blasting and earthworks as possible are avoided and as the property borders on commons on two sides of the same natural character, it feels like a considerate way to subordinate the site. The foundation The walls of the foundation are cast and bricked and the spaces between them enable the forest to grow freely under and next to the house. The raised terrace achieves and reinforces this stance.

Svinninge Cabin / Lowén Widman Arkitekter
© Erik Levander
Svinninge Cabin / Lowén Widman Arkitekter
© Erik Levander

The foundation should be read as a contemporary interpretation of a natural stone foundation and a combination of the plinth foundation but without a forest of plinths. With this foundation, you can also achieve a completely diffusion-open and ecologically insulated frame of the house, where walls, ceilings, and joists can be insulated in the same way and you can avoid petrochemical products such as cellular plastic.

Svinninge Cabin / Lowén Widman Arkitekter
© Erik Levander
Svinninge Cabin / Lowén Widman Arkitekter
© Erik Levander

Location. The location along the slope and at the front of the natural depression between the mountain and the pine, which according to us and the detailed plan should be kept, is a way to use the plot in the best way. The oblong shape of the house creates a front towards the open common and the old härbret (Stabbur / Hórreo) that stands there. It also creates, together with the mountain and the slope, a back side with morning sun, screened from the road and the neighbor.

Svinninge Cabin / Lowén Widman Arkitekter
© Erik Levander

