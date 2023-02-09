Submit a Project Advertise
World
H-446 House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior PhotographyH-446 House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior PhotographyH-446 House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Interior PhotographyH-446 House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, BeamH-446 House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
City Bell, Argentina
  • Architects: Parada Cantilo Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1120 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luis Barandiarán
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Blindex, Loma Negra, Miksa
  • Lead Architect : Gonzalo Pérsico
H-446 House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. The single-family home H - 446 is located in the "Las Banderitas" neighborhood of the town of City Bell on a large plot of land.

H-446 House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Interior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán

The site has the possibility of being divided into different plots in future instances since it belongs to a family property, therefore, together with other conditions, a building with a square proportion was proposed that responds both to the prolonging depth of the lot and to its own land in case of a probable fragmentation.

H-446 House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán
H-446 House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Image 21 of 23
Plan - Ground floor
H-446 House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Interior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán

The property, with a rigorous geometry, is generated from a grid made up of sixteen 3.60 x 3.60m modules made up of a structure of inverted beams that together determine a single piece that delimits and accentuates its entirety. In relation to the program required by the client, the orientation plays a fundamental role in the order of the different uses of the imposed pattern that result in the materiality of each of its faces. There are four elements that synthesize the interior; the concrete that defines the horizontal planes, the white that delimits the different spaces manifesting itself in the vertical links and in the structure contrasting the landscape, the wood present in each of the pieces of furniture giving warmth to the space, and the glass eliminating limits and incorporating the outdoor space above the house.

H-446 House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Luis Barandiarán
H-446 House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Image 23 of 23
Sections
H-446 House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán

The definition of the fifth facade is the result of the built idea, in which the imposed modules can be recognized either as full or empty, where the latter complements the contained space giving continuity or independence to them as well as solving complementary uses of transitory character between the interior space - exterior. Although the assembly of the imposed totality is of a rigid nature, this kind of board allows the programmatic options to vary or grow depending on the variables and needs of the client.

H-446 House / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Luis Barandiarán

Project gallery

Top #Tags