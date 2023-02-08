The Break Residence / MU Architecture

+ 19

Design Team : ean-Sébastien Herr, Charles Côté, Magda Telenga, Andrée-Anne Godin, Emilie Vinet Gagnon, Baptiste Balbrick

Cabinet Maker : Illo

City : Saint-Hippolyte

Country : Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Built on the shore of Lake Revdor in the Laurentians, the Break Residence reveals its different faces depending on whether it is discovered from the water or the ground. Encapsulating the idea of “home,” this luxurious residence aids in fulfilling a man’s wish to build his final home on the land of his ancestors. Opening itself up over three levels, this spacious home serves as a place of welcoming and gathering for the small community formed by the few neighboring houses.

A House with two faces. The ambitious program combined with a particularly narrow lot required the construction of a new house in place of an existing one.

On the street side, the residence has several interlocking volumes resembling a series of rocks. The sloping topography reveals only two levels from the street, hiding the garden level which provides access to the lake on the other side. The sculptural main entrance lies under a double-story canopy chiseled between these rock-like volumes. Serving as the heart of the home, it creates a warm and inviting environment. The openings expose circulation and gathering spaces of the residence, emphasizing the conviviality of the place.

On the lakeside, the residence exhibits a completely different personality; open and extroverted. With its amplified roof overhangs and angled soffits’ golden accents, which reflect the ripples and movement of the lake below, the house seemingly spreads its sails into the wind.

Raw materials serve its beauty. As one enters the house, calm and comfort govern. Bathed in light throughout the day and wide open to the lake, the residence comprises a distinguished and contemplative character. The mineral nature of the selected materials within the interior architecture contributes to this peacefulness.

At the heart of the residence, a stone wall stands like a mast, acting like an anchoring element for the house. In part a space separator, in part a unifying architectural element, it accommodates three fireplaces and unifies three different levels. Present both inside and outside, this wall adopts the same language as the soffits transposing the interior and exterior character. As such, these fluid and graceful gestures give coherence and strength to the project.

Each material was thoughtfully and carefully selected. The expressive veining of the quartzite whose lines recall the color of water, the texture of the slate, the warmth of the oak and maple furniture, the maple flooring, and the western Canadian hemlock ceiling, all promote timeless architecture where the patina of both stone and wood are the base on which the house stands, will grow old and gain beauty.

Here, space and luxury are at the service of hospitality. Accessible by an elevator, each level has a service area, a coffee station, and a bar. In addition, each room has its own bathroom and balcony. The residence is punctuated with small contemplative lounges and boudoirs where one can relax, and enjoy the serenity of spaces and their breathtaking views.

Like the rock onto which one drops an anchor, the residence is an ode to hospitality, generosity, comfort, and the beauty of nature and its elements.