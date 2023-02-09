Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Sweden
  5. South Loft / Fria Folket

South Loft / Fria Folket

Save
South Loft / Fria Folket

South Loft / Fria Folket - Interior Photography, Waterfront, Forest, Beam, Deck, HandrailSouth Loft / Fria Folket - Exterior Photography, Beam, ForestSouth Loft / Fria Folket - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, WindowsSouth Loft / Fria Folket - Interior Photography, BrickSouth Loft / Fria Folket - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges
Vallsta, Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
South Loft / Fria Folket - Interior Photography, Waterfront, Forest, Beam, Deck, Handrail
© Hanna Michelson

Text description provided by the architects. Bergaliv landscape hotel has completed its second of four planned getaways by Swedish studio Fria Folket. Situated on the hillside of Åsberget Mountain in Northern Sweden, within walking distance from its sibling The Lofthouse, The South Loft shares the same stunning view of the Ljusnan river valley.

Save this picture!
South Loft / Fria Folket - Exterior Photography, Beam, Forest
© Hanna Michelson

The wooden house is placed on a rock ledge balancing between the grandeur of the far landscape and the fine-tuned connection to the surrounding forest. It is composed of the characteristic components of the first cabin with its framed open-air space merged together with the closed volume that constitutes the heated living area.

Save this picture!
South Loft / Fria Folket - Image 25 of 26
3D_illustration

While the outdoor structure reaches forward, the sheltered room is characterized by the extensive ceiling height of 15 feet providing an airy indoor space of 20 sqm as well as making room for a smaller sleeping loft.

Save this picture!
South Loft / Fria Folket - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hanna Michelson
Save this picture!
South Loft / Fria Folket - Image 23 of 26
Section

With the purpose of mediating the stillness and simplicity of the surrounding nature the house is equipped with a minimum of furnishings, all made easy to stove away or rearrange depending on the time of day or needs at hand.

Save this picture!
South Loft / Fria Folket - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Windows
© Hanna Michelson
Save this picture!
South Loft / Fria Folket - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Hanna Michelson
Save this picture!
South Loft / Fria Folket - Image 22 of 26
Plan

In the main room, two square windows, tied together by the smooth surface of pale birch plywood, mark out the space for rest and meditation. Here an extended bench fills the multiple purposes of seating during mealtime, a bed for sleeping, and an elevated floor for the practice of yoga or contemplating the view.

Save this picture!
South Loft / Fria Folket - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Hanna Michelson
Save this picture!
South Loft / Fria Folket - Interior Photography, Brick
© Hanna Michelson

This low birch framing also functions as a utility wall for storing bedclothes and chairs when not used. The materials of the house reflect the palette of the landscape with birch, fir, and heart pine. The construction is free from plastics and the walls and roof are insulated with flax fibers according to nordic building traditions.

Save this picture!
South Loft / Fria Folket - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hanna Michelson

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vallsta, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Fria Folket
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesSweden

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesSweden
Cite: "South Loft / Fria Folket" 09 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996111/south-loft-fria-folket> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags