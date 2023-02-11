Submit a Project Advertise
World
SL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos

SL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos

SL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos - Interior Photography, StairsSL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos - Interior PhotographySL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, CountertopSL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos - Interior Photography, BeamSL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Puente Genil, Spain
  • Architects: Serra Norte Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Manolo Espaliú
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Strugal, BMI Cobert, Grupo PAMESA, Ineslam, JACOB DELAFON, Ramon Soler
  • Lead Architects : Irene Serrano Cabello, José Ángel Rey Torrecillas
  • Technical Architect : José Ángel Rey Jiménez
  • Structural Design : SALMER TÉCNICOS
  • City : Puente Genil
  • Country : Spain
SL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Manolo Espaliú
SL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Manolo Espaliú

Text description provided by the architects. The plot, with a marked unevenness in the terrain, is located in an urbanization with a predominance of single-family housing use in Puente Genil, Córdoba. A country house is designed, whose initial goal was to have a versatile, comfortable day area closely linked to the outdoor space and the pool area. The night area should have four rooms, having one of the bathrooms with access to the pool area, easily used from outside. One of the bedrooms is located at the entrance, being suitable for using it as an office.

SL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop
© Manolo Espaliú
SL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos - Image 14 of 16
Plan
SL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Manolo Espaliú

The project´s main premise was to solve the building on one floor, reduce the plot´s unevenness, and locate the pool area at the back of the house, facing south. In order to do this, a height of two meters above street level was taken and a platform containing the ground was created at the back. On this level, the house is organized in three volumes that embrace a central courtyard of square proportions. The first volume, with a chamfered roof, generates an access porch to the house and after the entrance hall, the bedrooms and bathrooms are organized to be opened to the east. The corridor and hall are oriented to the west facade.

SL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Manolo Espaliú
SL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos - Image 15 of 16
Sections
SL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Manolo Espaliú
SL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Manolo Espaliú

The other two volumes, covered with concrete slabs with different inclinations, contain the day rooms, and function as the central core of the house. Inside, a porthole frames the views and a large hollow with sliding doors opens onto the central patio and covered porch. In this space, the living room with the fireplace can be found and, in the third volume, the kitchen covers two spaces, a balcony towards the main facade and a porch towards the pool, which functions as an outdoor dining room.

SL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manolo Espaliú

