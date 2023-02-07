Submit a Project Advertise
A Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes

A Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - Interior Photography, Door, WindowsA Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - Interior PhotographyA Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - Interior PhotographyA Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - Interior Photography, HandrailA Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Sports Architecture
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects : Luis G. Pachón, Inés García de Paredes
  • Construction : TRANSFORMA / Edite 1982
  • City : Madrid
  • Country : Spain
A Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - Interior Photography
© Luis Asín

Text description provided by the architects. A SMALLER SPLASH is a space that works with WATER and AIR as the main materials of design: space, time, matter, and energy design. After the covid-19 lockdown, we are commissioned by a domestic community in the center of Madrid to transform their underground level and upgrade their energy systems. They established two main goals: the need for a space for body wellness through physical activity and meditation; and an energetic upgrade of their building facilities; aiming to be totally isolated from sounds, smells, and condensation from the rest of the domestic levels.

A Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - Interior Photography
© Luis Asín
A Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - Image 24 of 26
Section - Longitudinal
A Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - Interior Photography, Windows
© Luis Asín

The project is structured through 3 strategies concerning air and water: THE SPACE - Function and energy. Considering the architectural and technical context and the urgent need for sectoring, the thermodynamics of the space becomes a fundamental design tool. 

A Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - Interior Photography
© Luis Asín
A Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - Image 26 of 26
Section - Transversal
A Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - Interior Photography
© Luis Asín

The space is reorganized and simplified to free up the floor plan completely, achieving a longitudinal liquid space, which allows a chain of rooms and a programmatic organization according to the levels of humidity, temperature, pressure, and use intensity. In this way, high-humidity-related activities are located at both ends (pool and spa), while those with lower humidity and higher thermodynamic control capacity are located in between as "thermodynamic buffer" zones. 

A Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - Interior Photography
© Luis Asín
A Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - Image 22 of 26
Plan - Basement
A Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - Interior Photography
© Luis Asín

The Perimeter, Boundary, and Container. The perimeter and shell of the space act not only as an air and water container but also as an energy facility and cabinet container. Thus, depending on the needs and morphology of each room, the border is formalized as an insulator, linear machine room, duct space, sports-material cabinets, or even secondary annexed functions (sauna, bathroom, etc...). 

A Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Luis Asín

Both ends of the boundary are curved to promote the related purposes while generating areas of opportunity to contain the larger machines. The main surface material, a white waterproof stoneware, allows it to adapt to all curved and sinuous surfaces, working smoothly with air and water, and multiplying the zenithal light from the skylight that connects with the patio. The color, materiality, geometry, and light treatments turn the space into a neutral, free-of-use, space for evasion.

A Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - Interior Photography
© Luis Asín

The filters, spatial, function, and air membranes. The constructive design of the divisions between rooms responds to a sequential organization of uses and light and a filtering criterion between them. 

A Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Luis Asín

This "filter strategy" generates closures/doors that range from hermetic to membrane with different details, textures, and materials. Apart from hierarchizing the program, these space separators allow the optimization of the various air exchange systems: the unit that dehumidifies and air-conditions the pool, or the mechanical ventilation system that extracts air from inside the sectors and ejects it from the outside filtered by a heat exchanger.

A Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes - Interior Photography
© Luis Asín

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

Cite: "A Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes" [A Smaller Splash! / Studio Pachón-Paredes] 07 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996048/a-smaller-splash-studio-pachon-paredes> ISSN 0719-8884

