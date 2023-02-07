Submit a Project Advertise
World
Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects

Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects

Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Deck
Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Beam
Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam

Cabins & Lodges
Hastings, United Kingdom
Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Deck
© Tom Bird

Text description provided by the architects. Looking Glass Lodge by Michael Kendrick Architects is a unique woodland retreat and holiday let, set discreetly within a natural clearing in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Shaped by a low-impact, material-driven design approach, the lodge is hidden away from view, blending seamlessly into the protected woodland.

Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam
© Tom Bird
Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Tom Bird
Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects - Image 24 of 27
Plan
Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Tom Bird

As lifelong residents of the local area, the client’s vision for this holiday let is to enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife and enable guests to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area. The lodge also seeks to support the local economy, by providing a platform for local businesses, such as food and beverage makers, and artists to showcase their products and work.

Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Tom Bird
Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Tom Bird

The subtle yet refined design is modest in scale and makes use of the sloping site, where the lodge appears elevated amongst the trees as the ground levels fall away below. Large picture windows on both the front and rear façade offer the lodge a sense of distinct transparency, enabling visitors to benefit from stunning natural views from all areas of the lodge, and fully immerse themselves in the setting.

Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Bathtub, Door
© Tom Bird

Throughout the year, the lodge is flooded with natural light, while self-tinting electrochromic glass grants privacy and limits overheating and the spill of artificial light as dusk falls. Critically, using this glass also ensures that the lodge does not disrupt the site’s bat activity, helping to secure the long-term habitat of this protected species.

Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects - Exterior Photography, Deck, Patio
© Tom Bird

Within, a simple yet welcoming layout includes an open-plan living space with a log-burning stove. This uses timber sourced from fallen trees on-site to heat the lodge in winter - significantly lowering the lodge’s running costs and creating a comfortable, Scandi-inspired retreat. The bespoke, carefully-configured kitchen sits at the lodge’s heart, while birch-plywood joinery gently subdivides the layout, to create a more private bedroom The en-suite sees a free-standing bath make the most of the views out across the trees.

Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Tom Bird
Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects - Image 25 of 27
Section

Built by local craftsmen based in Hastings, the lodge features the same species of timber – western red cedar - on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-grey color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior.

Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Tom Bird

The site’s existing ecology, habitat, and treeline were key considerations throughout the project, from manufacture to completion. The lodge’s hybrid steel/timber-framed structure bears down on screw-pile foundations for a low-impact approach that avoids damage to existing tree roots, ensures no trees needed to be felled, and retains unobstructed access for wildlife. The project also prioritized off-site construction, in order to circumvent logistical limitations to the site, and safely achieve a minimally disruptive construction process.

Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Tom Bird

The build provided an opportunity for the site’s biodiversity to be enhanced above its current baseline, including removing invasive plants currently on site and adding bat and bird boxes to encourage the natural regeneration of native flora.

Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest, Windows
© Tom Bird

Project location

Address:Hastings, United Kingdom

Cite: "Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects" 07 Feb 2023. ArchDaily.

