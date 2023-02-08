Submit a Project Advertise
IK Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Exterior Photography, FacadeIK Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography, FacadeIK Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Exterior Photography, Facade

Educational Architecture, Day Care
Mito, Japan
IK Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Exterior Photography
© Studio Bauhaus

Text description provided by the architects. This is a nursery reconstructed on a sloping site in Mito, Ibaraki. For many years, the old building consisted of an insipid, flat playground and building with little connection, despite the surrounding terrain with elevation changes. The reconstruction was based on the concept of a nursery on the earth that nurtures children’s bodies and minds, with a varied playground that makes use of the difference in elevation of the surrounding terrain, and a building that is connected to the playground to encourage three-dimension play.

IK Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Studio Bauhaus
IK Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 24 of 26
Plan
IK Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Studio Bauhaus

The undulating playground is designed as a circulation system, allowing children to devise their own ideas for continuous play, naturally increasing the amount of exercise and nurturing strong bodies.  A hill and bridge in the middle of the playground directly connect the building and the playground and allow children to feel each other’s presence and voices.

IK Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Studio Bauhaus
IK Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Studio Bauhaus
IK Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 23 of 26
Plan
IK Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography, Table
© Studio Bauhaus

In addition, a half-buried veranda-like space in the ground has play equipment such as rock climbing, swings, monkey bars, and hammocks to allow children to exercise in the open air, even when it is raining.　From this point, there is a direct route into the building as well as out into the playground, creating a circulation system that includes the building.

IK Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Studio Bauhaus
IK Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Image 25 of 26
South and East Elevations
IK Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography, Facade
© Studio Bauhaus
IK Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Interior Photography
© Studio Bauhaus

Inside the building, steps were purposely created in various areas, such as the dining room and toilets, to create an environment where the inside and outside are integrated and where children can continue to feel a sense of nature. With the playground where children can feel the changing seasons and signs of animals and plants and exterior wall materials that reflect the changing colors of the sky from morning to night, the building allows children to sense the changing time with the earth.

IK Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Studio Bauhaus

Project location

Address:Mito, Ibaraki, Japan

HIBINOSEKKEI
Youji no Shiro
Kids Design Labo
WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureDay CareJapan

Cite: "IK Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo" 08 Feb 2023. ArchDaily.

