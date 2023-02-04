Submit a Project Advertise
Assossego House / Carol Miluzzi Arquitetura

© Thiago Travesso

Tranquility. A word that guided both architect Carol Miluzzi and engineer Willian Vasconcelos, since the beginning of the project.

© Thiago Travesso
Assossego House / Carol Miluzzi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Thiago Travesso

Located in Araçoiaba da Serra, a southeast town in the Brazilian city of São Paulo, the house has two main blocks shaped like an “L” that subtly conforms to its terrain and embraces the region’s nature. Throughout its wide spans, there’s a tireless view of the surrounding mountains and a fresh feeling of its pure air. It was of utmost importance for the couple that the house gave out a natural sense of decompression and relaxation.

Assossego House / Carol Miluzzi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Thiago Travesso
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Assossego House / Carol Miluzzi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop, Beam
© Thiago Travesso
Assossego House / Carol Miluzzi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Thiago Travesso
Section A
Section A
Assossego House / Carol Miluzzi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Chair
© Thiago Travesso

Throughout the whole construction, bricks are highlighted for their simplicity and versatility. From the wall structures and façade cladding to the floor coverings laid piece by piece in its more than 200m², this material brings out the contrast between rustic and contemporary.

Assossego House / Carol Miluzzi Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard, Patio
© Thiago Travesso

Just like the bricks, the house’s woodwork is imposing, as if it’s parts of the sculpture that are the whole. Whether in the pergolas, benches, stairs, or even in the roof structure, the wood is admired for its strength and versatility. The Japanese technique of shou-sugi-ban, used on the entrance module, gives a sophisticated tone and contrasts with the house’s simplicity, leaving to the imagination how this duality is worked inside the house.

Assossego House / Carol Miluzzi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Beam
© Thiago Travesso
Section B
Section B
Assossego House / Carol Miluzzi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Patio
© Thiago Travesso

The land occupation’s mandatory vacant spaces were imagined as living areas. On one side, an outdoor kitchen space with a play of light and shadow due to its rustic wooden pergola structure and, on the other, an open deck that allows a breath of fresh air and composes the house’s façade.

Assossego House / Carol Miluzzi Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Thiago Travesso

