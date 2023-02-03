Submit a Project Advertise
World
Orange County Museum of Art / Morphosis Architects

Orange County Museum of Art / Morphosis Architects

Orange County Museum of Art / Morphosis Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum
Costa Mesa, United States
Orange County Museum of Art / Morphosis Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Mike Kelley

Text description provided by the architects. With flexible exhibition galleries, dedicated space for educational programming, and areas for public gatherings, OCMA’s new building will provide expanded access to the museum’s permanent collection, which comprises important works of modern and contemporary art, and to its world-class special exhibition program.

Orange County Museum of Art / Morphosis Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jasmine Park

The overall design of the building addresses the need for museum space to be both flexible and functional as well as inviting and memorable. It choreographs a rich and diverse visitor experience, from approach and entry to procession through the galleries, and finally, an invitation to linger on the steps, in the café, or in the museum shop.

Orange County Museum of Art / Morphosis Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Jasmine Park
Orange County Museum of Art / Morphosis Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Jasmine Park

By creating a gradient of architectural intensity, from complex forms at the museum’s entry to rectilinear and flexible forms within the galleries, the building is a memorable and striking environment for formal and informal experiences with art. Its strong relationship between indoor and outdoor space encourages visitors to immerse themselves in the celebrated climate of Southern California, where light, air, and space have influenced generations of artists.

Orange County Museum of Art / Morphosis Architects - Interior Photography
© Jasmine Park
Orange County Museum of Art / Morphosis Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Jasmine Park

A high-performance façade of white terracotta tiles creates a sweeping form that wraps from exterior to interior and plays off the forms and palette of neighboring works of architecture.

Orange County Museum of Art / Morphosis Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mike Kelley

Project location

Address:3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, United States

Morphosis
Cite: "Orange County Museum of Art / Morphosis Architects" 03 Feb 2023.

