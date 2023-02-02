Amalgum Residence / Studio PROMADA

+ 19

Supervision : Danish

Assisted In 3 D Working Model : Shameer

Program / Use / Building Function : Residence

City : Thiruvankulam

Country : India

Text description provided by the architects. This project is designed for Mr. Sibi Kuriakose at Thiruvankulam, Ernakulam. The house is located in a 20-cent plot overlooking a paddy field. The selection of the plot was done in consideration with the architect with the view in mind. An unobstructed view of the paddy field from the residence was a requirement from the client, which was also the intention behind the selection of the site. The building is oriented due north in order to block away direct sunlight. The house is being envisaged as a glazed building owing to the conducting heat factors as mentioned to the client from the very first discussion. The frontal portion of the building is a seamless activity space that comprises living and dining spaces that flows unobstructed. Huge panes of glass are placed without a single mullion to obstruct the view.

In order to keep the glass panes clean, grills were not provided which was a non-conventional option. The building is divided into a transparent hemisphere and an opaque hemisphere. It is a composite building with a conventional core for sleeping quarters and privacy for the family. The climatic factors are considered, with the thoughtful use of air scoops (which is the identity of the studio) which ensures air exchange without puncturing holes on the surface of the building. Vertical green spaces were added on all sides of the house to provide a translucent effect and ensure privacy to an extent. The use of vertical green spaces and planter boxes makes it seem as though the house is being cuddled in a forest. The building elevation hence will evolve with plants which imply that the building grows with its people in time.

The studio has worked in many pre-engineered buildings and believes that steel is the future. The service utility lines, electrical lines, sprinkler lines, etc are embedded in the building prior to the construction of the superstructure. The house was originally designed as an exposed concrete building; therefore the project also involved the designing process of column and beam shutters. The louvers, automation, doors, hinges, nuts, bolts, furniture, lighting, etc were designed, tooled, and implemented by the studio.

The structural steel sections were manufactured in Coimbatore (as per the studio’s patented design pattern), transported to the site, and assembled spontaneously using cranes and hoisting machinery. There was no welding of steel on-site, it was welded elsewhere and riveted on-site. The residence acts as a self-sufficient and sustainable building. A normal water filter would have fiddled with the elevation of the building; hence the water filter was designed by the team. There are solar panels that generate about 10kW of electricity. The client comes from an automation background and was an integral part of the project during the execution of the building.