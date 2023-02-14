A Large Infinity Gesture, Curves and Winds: Working Showroom Wins Best Small Workplace Award

Envisioned by the architectural pioneers at Woods Bagot, the Sculptform Design Studio was the recipient of the prestigious Best Small Workplace Award at the recent World Architecture Festival 2022. The space is an immersive tactile experience and has become a gathering space for the wider architecture industry. The design evokes the bespoke timber and aluminium products, craftsmanship and the custom detailing they are known for.

Sculptform and Woods Bagot set a new standard for the reciprocity that can exist between client and architect and showcases the limitless potential when a design team is truly immersed in materiality. Blurring the line between retail space and installation, it is a brilliant ‘working showroom’ case study for just how impactful design can be when local manufacturing and quality craftsmanship come together.

The studio is a coherent design that lovingly displays our product capabilities and, in fact, displays some capabilities that we didn’t know we had until we began exploring them with Woods Bagot. – Jeremy Napier, Managing Director of Sculptform

As seen in their studio, the brand's curved timber is steam bent by hand, piece by piece, by their skilled timber artisans. Their patented Click-on system also applies to this product, with a simple installation onto a mounting track which make curved timber designs easier to bring to life.

Renowned for their class-leading Click-on connection, found on thousands of incredible projects across the world; their Click-on Battens, Cladding and Screens are the result of continuous innovation to sculpt architecture that continually pushes the buildability envelope.

Not limited to just timber, they also craft their range out of aluminium, meaning fire compliance and durability requirements can be met on interiors and exteriors. The realistic look of timber also need not be compromised, as a high-quality Wood Finish is also included, as well as an anodised sheen or polished powdercoat.

For more information, ready the full article on the workspace project, visit the Sculptform website and stay tuned to their upcoming presence in London and New York.